$29 Bn Computational Photography Markets, 2024 - Major Players are Alphabet, Apple, Light, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computational Photography Market by Offering (Camera Modules, Software), Type (Single- and Dual-Lens, 16-Lens), Product (Smartphone Cameras, Standalone Cameras, Machine Vision Cameras), Application (3D Imaging, AR, VR, MR), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall computational photography market was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 29.0 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2019 to 2024.



Moreover, the presence of market leaders such as Alphabet Inc. (Alphabet) (US), Apple, Inc. (Apple) (US), Light (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) (US), and Qualcomm, Inc. (Qualcomm) (US) is also contributing significantly to the growth of the computational photography market in North America.

In the current modern dynamic world of technology, photography technology has moved beyond superior hardware such as complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors and large optical lenses. Computational photography uses both superior hardware and a combination of software-defined imaging techniques for superior image quality.



Computational photography is comparatively a new technology, with a lucrative growth potential owing to the growing demand for innovation in the markets for the standalone camera and smartphone camera modules across the world. Computational imaging involves the use of mathematical models and computational methods.

With the declining demand for professional cameras and increasing focus on better image capturing techniques, it becomes invincible for imaging companies to come up with better imaging techniques with advanced features. Moreover, computational photography technology is used in various smartphone cameras such as iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone8, iPhone X, and Google Pixel. Light Labs (US) has recently launched a point and shoot camera with computational imaging capability.



Major camera companies such as Nikon Inc. (Japan) and Canon Inc. (Japan) are expected to enter this market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Restraints

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.3 Challenges



6 Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smartphone Camera (Embedded)

6.3 Standalone Camera

6.4 Machine Vision Camera



7 Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 3D Imaging

7.3 Augumented Reality

7.4 Virtual Reality



8 Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single- and Dual-Lens Cameras

8.3 16-Lens Cameras

8.4 Others



9 Market, By Offering

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Camera Module

9.3 Software



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 UK

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 Rest of APAC

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 Middle East and Africa

10.5.2 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.3.1 Product Launches & Developments

11.3.2 Acquisitions

11.3.3 Partnerships



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Apple

12.1.2 Alphabet

12.1.3 Samsung Electronics

12.1.4 Qualcomm Technologies

12.1.5 Lytro

12.1.6 NVIDIA

12.1.7 Canon

12.1.8 Nikon

12.1.9 Light

12.1.10 Sony

12.1.11 on Semiconductors

12.2 Key Innovators

12.2.1 Pelican Imaging

12.2.2 Almalence

12.2.3 Movidius

12.2.4 Algolux

12.3 Other Key Players

12.3.1 HTC

12.3.2 Corephotonics

12.3.3 DXO Labs

12.3.4 Xperi

12.3.5 Affinity Media



