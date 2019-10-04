$29 Bn Computational Photography Markets, 2024 - Major Players are Alphabet, Apple, Light, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm
Oct 04, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computational Photography Market by Offering (Camera Modules, Software), Type (Single- and Dual-Lens, 16-Lens), Product (Smartphone Cameras, Standalone Cameras, Machine Vision Cameras), Application (3D Imaging, AR, VR, MR), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall computational photography market was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 29.0 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2019 to 2024.
Moreover, the presence of market leaders such as Alphabet Inc. (Alphabet) (US), Apple, Inc. (Apple) (US), Light (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) (US), and Qualcomm, Inc. (Qualcomm) (US) is also contributing significantly to the growth of the computational photography market in North America.
In the current modern dynamic world of technology, photography technology has moved beyond superior hardware such as complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors and large optical lenses. Computational photography uses both superior hardware and a combination of software-defined imaging techniques for superior image quality.
Computational photography is comparatively a new technology, with a lucrative growth potential owing to the growing demand for innovation in the markets for the standalone camera and smartphone camera modules across the world. Computational imaging involves the use of mathematical models and computational methods.
With the declining demand for professional cameras and increasing focus on better image capturing techniques, it becomes invincible for imaging companies to come up with better imaging techniques with advanced features. Moreover, computational photography technology is used in various smartphone cameras such as iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone8, iPhone X, and Google Pixel. Light Labs (US) has recently launched a point and shoot camera with computational imaging capability.
Major camera companies such as Nikon Inc. (Japan) and Canon Inc. (Japan) are expected to enter this market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Restraints
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.3 Challenges
6 Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Smartphone Camera (Embedded)
6.3 Standalone Camera
6.4 Machine Vision Camera
7 Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 3D Imaging
7.3 Augumented Reality
7.4 Virtual Reality
8 Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Single- and Dual-Lens Cameras
8.3 16-Lens Cameras
8.4 Others
9 Market, By Offering
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Camera Module
9.3 Software
10 Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 France
10.3.3 UK
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 Rest of APAC
10.5 RoW
10.5.1 Middle East and Africa
10.5.2 South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018
11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.3.1 Product Launches & Developments
11.3.2 Acquisitions
11.3.3 Partnerships
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Apple
12.1.2 Alphabet
12.1.3 Samsung Electronics
12.1.4 Qualcomm Technologies
12.1.5 Lytro
12.1.6 NVIDIA
12.1.7 Canon
12.1.8 Nikon
12.1.9 Light
12.1.10 Sony
12.1.11 on Semiconductors
12.2 Key Innovators
12.2.1 Pelican Imaging
12.2.2 Almalence
12.2.3 Movidius
12.2.4 Algolux
12.3 Other Key Players
12.3.1 HTC
12.3.2 Corephotonics
12.3.3 DXO Labs
12.3.4 Xperi
12.3.5 Affinity Media
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lo6xbl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article