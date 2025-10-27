29 Physicians from Virginia Cancer Specialists Named to Washingtonian Magazine's Top Doctors List 2025

Medical peers voted 29 Northern Virginia physicians and surgeons from Virginia Cancer Specialists to Washingtonian magazine's 2025 Top Doctors list.

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, is pleased to announce that 29 of its physicians and surgeons have been recognized as 2025 Top Doctors by Washingtonian magazine. This distinct honor, bestowed annually, highlights the region's leading medical professionals across approximately 39 specialties, based on peer nominations from more than 3,000 area physicians. Peer nominations for this recognition are a testament to exceptional clinical expertise and an unwavering commitment to advancing patient care. This honor reflects not only the skill of individual physicians but also the collective dedication of the entire Virginia Cancer Specialists team.

"Being entrusted with the care of patients during some of their most vulnerable moments is both humbling and inspiring. This recognition underscores our commitment to pairing compassion with the most advanced therapies available. Every day, we strive to ensure patients feel supported, informed, and empowered throughout their cancer journey," shares Samuel Lee, MD, Medical Oncologist who provides care in the Bristow and Woodbridge locations.

"To be recognized by our peers who share our dedication to excellence in cancer care is deeply meaningful. This honor reflects our collective mission to deliver innovative, personalized treatment that heals both body and spirit. It truly belongs to our entire Virginia Cancer Specialists team, whose compassion and collaboration make a lasting difference in our patients' lives," shares Lindy Rosal, MD, FACS, Breast Surgeon who provides care in the Fair Oaks and Woodbridge locations.

This year's list of physicians and surgeons from Virginia Cancer Specialists who were honored as 2025 Washingtonian Top Doctors includes:

Harold C. Agbahiwe, MD, Radiation Therapy

Stephanie Akbari, MD, FACS, Breast Cancer Surgery

Ivan Aksentijevich, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Christina Brzezniak, DO, Oncology/Hematology

Robert Christie, MD, FACP, Oncology/Hematology

Ajay Dar, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Anne Favret, MD, Oncology/Hematology

John Feigert, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Elizabeth Feldman, MD, FACS, Breast Cancer Surgery

Mitul Gandhi, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Alina M. Huang, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Matthew T. Hueman, MD, FACS, FSSO, Breast Cancer Surgery

Sandeep J. Khandhar, MD, FACS, Thoracic Surgery

Samuel Lee, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Jey A. Maran, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Timothy A. McCarthy, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Geoffrey D. Moorer, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Jacob A. Ninan, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Dipti Patel-Donnelly, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Lindy Rosal, MD, FACS, Breast Cancer Surgery

Keeran R. Sampat, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Amit Sarma, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Gregory S. Sibley, MD, Radiation Therapy

Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, FASCO, Oncology/Hematology

Tejas Suresh, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Shruti Tiwari, MD, Oncology/Hematology

Hernan I. Vargas, MD, FACS, Breast Cancer Surgery

David Weintritt, MD, FACS, Breast Cancer Surgery

Felasfa M. Wodajo, MD, Orthopedics (Musculoskeletal Tumor Surgery)

Patients may call 571.350.8400 to schedule an appointment.

