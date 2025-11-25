Virginia Cancer Specialists Expands Lung Cancer and Thoracic Oncology Program, Welcomes Thoracic Surgeon Christopher R. Johnson, MD

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists (VCS), the region's leading comprehensive cancer care provider and ranked the #1 cancer practice in Virginia, is pleased to announce the addition of Christopher R. Johnson, MD, to its distinguished team of thoracic surgeons. Dr. Johnson will begin seeing patients in Fairfax and will have surgical privileges at Inova Fairfax Hospital and VHC Arlington.

Christopher R. Johnson, MD, Thoracic Surgeon, Virginia Cancer Specialists, Fairfax, VA

Dr. Johnson is board certified in general surgery and fellowship-trained in thoracic surgery, bringing with him more than a decade of clinical and research experience. He specializes in robotic thoracic surgery, lung cancer care, and minimally invasive surgical techniques.

"On behalf of Virginia Cancer Specialists, I am honored to formally welcome Dr. Johnson to our practice," said Sandeep J. Khandhar, MD, FACS, Thoracic Surgeon at Virginia Cancer Specialists, who sees patients in Fairfax. "It was a privilege to help train him during his general surgery residency here in Fairfax and we are proud to have successfully recruited him back to the area. His expertise, innovative approach, and commitment to advancing thoracic surgical care make him an invaluable addition to our multidisciplinary team. Patients across Northern Virginia will benefit greatly from his knowledge, compassion, and skill."

Dr. Johnson earned his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery residency training at Boston Medical Center and Inova Fairfax Medical Campus, followed by a postdoctoral research fellowship at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he contributed to groundbreaking research in thoracic oncology. He then pursued fellowship training in thoracic surgery at McGaw Medical Center at Northwestern University.

A prolific researcher and presenter, Dr. Johnson has shared his work at numerous national conferences and published extensively in peer-reviewed journals on subjects ranging from robotic cardiac sympathetic denervation to novel wound healing techniques. His research has earned him multiple honors, including first-place recognition at the Maryland Chapter of the American College of Surgeons' Cancer Resident Competition.

Dr. Johnson actively participates in professional development initiatives such as the Medtronic Optimizing Lung Cancer Care Fellowship and the AATS/Intuitive Thoracic Robotics initiative. He is also a proud member of leading professional societies, including The Society of Thoracic Surgeons, the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, and the Eastern Cardiothoracic Surgical Society.

"I'm passionate about advancing thoracic surgical care through collaboration, innovation, and education," said Johnson. "Being a good thoracic surgeon requires more than technical skill—it requires listening to patients, understanding their fears, and guiding them through difficult moments. I believe strongly that the best patient outcomes are achieved by combining surgical expertise with compassion, innovation, and close collaboration across specialties. My goal is to bring patients not only the most advanced techniques in thoracic surgery, but also the reassurance that they are never facing the challenges ahead alone."

For more information about Virginia Cancer Specialists' Thoracic Program, please visit VirginiaCancerSpecialists.com.

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, was recognized in 2024 and 2025 as the #1 physician practice in Virginia with the most Castle Connolly top doctors in cancer care and across all medical specialties. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials, and comprehensive care. Its fully staffed, comprehensive clinical research program also includes a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials—the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, supportive cancer care, oncology nurse navigators, oncology infusion nurses, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians. Virginia Cancer Specialists is part of The US Oncology Network. This collaboration unites the practice with more than 1,400 independent physicians and research and data from thousands of cancer patients in clinical trials across the country. Virginia Cancer Specialists also participates in clinical trials through US Oncology Research, which has played a role in more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies. For more information, visit USOncology.com. For more information about Virginia Cancer Specialists, visit: VirginiaCancerSpecialists.com

The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, a global leader in healthcare solutions.

Media Contact

Jean Dzierzak

[email protected]

703-963-5770

SOURCE Virginia Cancer Specialists