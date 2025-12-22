29th Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend: Tom Ingram's Grand Farewell in April 2026!

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 29th Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, set for April 2026, represents a significant milestone as it will be the final event organized by its founder, Tom Ingram. Ingram, whose influence has been integral since the festival's inception, is transitioning from promoting shows to new endeavors. This event maintains its standing as the world's largest gathering of its kind and holds the distinction of being the longest-running music festival in Las Vegas, a testament to its consistent focus on its core genre of music and entertainment.

Individuals eager to experience an immersive celebration of 1950s culture, music, and classic automobiles are encouraged to plan their attendance. Comprehensive information regarding event schedules, ticket procurement, and accommodation options is available by visiting the official website at https://www.vivalasvegas.net.

"It's truly bittersweet to announce that the 29th Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend in April 2026 will be my last as organizer, as I embark on new ventures," said Tom Ingram. "After building this incredible event from the ground up, watching it grow into the world's biggest and longest-running rockabilly festival in Las Vegas has been the honor of a lifetime, and I can't wait to celebrate one last time with our amazing global audience."

Attendees at the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend will discover a vibrant scene dedicated to vintage music, clothing, and period-correct automobiles. The festival fosters a welcoming environment, drawing a diverse audience from across the globe. Participants will have access to numerous music stages and events, ensuring a wide array of entertainment choices throughout the weekend.

The 29th iteration of this iconic weekend will feature multiple music venues, both inside and outside the host hotel, consistently playing 1950s-style rock 'n' roll, rockabilly, and rhythm 'n' blues. A highlight of the event is the meticulously curated car show, showcasing vehicles built exclusively before 1964 and maintained to period-correct standards. The festival's commitment to its foundational genre has been a cornerstone of its enduring success, establishing its reputation as a premier event.

Key offerings at the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend include:

Live Music: Over 50 bands performing authentic 1950s rock 'n' roll, rockabilly, and rhythm 'n' blues across various stages.

DJ Sets: More than 20 DJs spinning classic tunes, contributing to the lively atmosphere.

Vintage Car Show: An extensive exhibition of pre-1964, period-correct automobiles.

Burlesque Shows: Engaging performances adding to the vintage entertainment experience.

Vendors: A diverse selection of merchants offering relevant goods and memorabilia.

This upcoming event represents a capstone for Tom Ingram, who has been instrumental in shaping the festival's identity and growth over nearly three decades. His vision has cultivated a unique cultural phenomenon that celebrates a distinct era of music and style.

Tom Ingram Productions Inc. are the organizers of The Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, a yearly 1950s style music festival and car show in Las Vegas. It is the longest running music festival in Las Vegas.

