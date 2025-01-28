The Largest Rockabilly Festival in the U.S. Returns: Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Celebrates 28 Years, April 24-27, 2025!

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend , the longest-running music festival in Las Vegas and the largest rockabilly event in the U.S., celebrates its 28th year from April 24–27, 2025, at The Orleans Hotel and Casino.

This four-day festival draws 9,000 fans from over 20 countries, with up to 15,000 attendees for its legendary Saturday Classic Car Show. Known for its stylish, head-turning crowd and unparalleled retro-inspired entertainment, VLV is a celebration of music, fashion, and culture.

The 2025 lineup features 75 bands and 25 DJs from all over the globe spanning rockabilly, rhythm & blues, and vintage rock 'n' roll. Highlights include Dublin, Ireland's Imelda May performing her iconic rockabilly hits, the highly anticipated first Chop Tops reunion in a decade, Les Green, the powerhouse voice of Little Richard in the 2022 blockbuster ELVIS, Japanese sensation Johnny Pandora who ignites audiences with explosive energy and a modern twist on 1950s rockabilly, and Bobby Brooks Wilson, whose stunning voice mirrors the electrifying tones and soulful vibrancy of his legendary father, Jackie Wilson. Joining the lineup are Alton and Jimmy, one of the last remaining original rockabilly acts from the legendary Sun Records, offering fans a rare and authentic link to the golden era of 1950s rockabilly music.

One of the most exciting elements this year is the VLV RnB Showcase, featuring an international supergroup performing classic RnB hits from the '50s. There's also buzz around many young rockabilly acts in their 20s carrying the genre's torch into the future.

The Viva Las Vegas Classic Car Show is among the largest in North America, featuring 800–1,000 vintage cars, all pre-1964, alongside famous movie cars. The event also includes the annual VLV Pin-Up Contest and live performances from five bands. Tickets for the car show are available as a standalone option, with children under 15 admitted free with an adult.

Festival-goers can enjoy a burlesque showcase and competition, a vintage fashion show, three days of Tiki Pool Parties, dance lessons and contests, burlesque bingo, a tattoo lounge, vintage shopping with over 120 vendors, and record hops until 7 a.m. Special meetups for singles, sober attendees, and LGBTQ+ guests ensure an inclusive experience for all.

The Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend takes place at The Orleans Hotel and Casino, 4500 West Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89103. Tickets for the festival and car show are available now at www.vivalasvegas.net .

