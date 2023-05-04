2bcloud Delivers Cloud Savings to Nucleus Security AWS and Azure Offerings

Risk-based vulnerability management company taps 2bcloud to deliver operational efficiencies to support its rapid growth

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2bcloud, a leading next-generation multi-cloud managed service provider for tech companies on their cloud journey, today announced that Nucleus Security, a leader in risk-based vulnerability management and process automation, has adopted its cloud services to meet the company's strong growth while delivering cost savings to its AWS and Microsoft Azure customers.

Nucleus Security is a risk-based vulnerability management (RBVM) solution that automates time-consuming vulnerability management processes, enabling large and complex enterprises to scale their vulnerability management program and remediate vulnerabilities 10x faster.

The company selected 2bcloud to provide professional services and technical support to help Nucleus customers improve performance while also reducing its own cloud costs. 2bcloud's professional services worked with Nucleus Security to develop and integrate new architecture and design solutions for its AWS and Azure cloud offerings. The result is a solution that scales to the growth of each customer. Watch the video.

The implementation of 2bcloud's professional services and technical support came at a time when Nucleus Security experienced huge growth, increasing its employee headcount from 10 to 60, creating a need to gain better visibility into how to optimize cloud architectures for all customers across multiple vertical markets.

"What sets 2bcloud apart from other companies is the dedication and willingness to go the extra mile to help with our technical needs," said Jeff Gouge, CISO, Nucleus Security. "Our relationship with 2bcloud has resulted in increased cloud cost savings, better reporting, and much faster and more direct enterprise support than before."

"Our goal is to provide our customers with the cloud expertise they need to better serve their customers, and we are pleased to continue to support Nucleus Security as it grows its business," said Itay Blogorodsky, GM U.S., 2bcloud. "From delivering new technologies to developing best practices tailored to our customers' needs, 2bcloud supports our customers and partners every step of the cloud technology lifecycle."

2bcloud is a born-to-the cloud next-gen managed service provider (MSP) that works with fast-growing, cloud-native startups. We leverage our unmatched multi-cloud expertise working with AWS and Azure to help customers grow revenue, increase efficiency, reduce cost, and deliver scalable experiences. Our field-proven technology stack is backed by deep experts and includes managed services, cost optimization, expert consultancy, and 24/7 technical support. 2bcloud is Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP with Microsoft and Advanced Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

