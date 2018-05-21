2CELLOS Release New Video For "Seven Nation Army"

"We love a great riff and we love big drums - and they don't get much better than in 'Seven Nation Army' by The White Stripes," said 2CELLOS. "We thought, why not play both on our cellos? We had a blast filming this video, and we especially can't wait to perform this song at the UEFA Champions League final - It will definitely be a moment to remember!"

On Saturday, May 26 in Kyiv, Ukraine, 2CELLOS will perform versions of the UEFA Champions League anthem as well as "Seven Nation Army" before Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC get the UEFA Champions League final underway. Just moments before the biggest match in club football commences, Luka and Stjepan will give their own special performance of "Seven Nation Army" as anticipation builds for the two teams to exit the tunnel. Once the players from Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC have entered the field of play, the dynamic instrumental duo will then begin to perform their version of the iconic UEFA Champions League anthem.

About 2CELLOS

2CELLOS have established a signature style that breaks down the boundaries between genres of music, combining the most distinctive attributes of classical and film music to pop and rock. As impressive when playing Bach and Vivaldi as they are when rocking out, Luka and Stjepan know no limits when it comes to performing live. With over 150,000 tickets sold just on their recently completed 28-city U.S. SCORE tour, 2CELLOS have also sold out shows around the globe, including Radio City Music Hall in New York, Royal Albert Hall in London, and Sydney Opera House in Australia. Furthermore, they've performed with Steven Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens of the Stone Age, and George Michael to name a few, as well as Sir Elton John as part of his band and opening his shows to rapturous acclaim.

2CELLOS were the first instrumentalists to be featured on Glee. They have also appeared multiple times on The Today Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show in addition to The Tonight Show, The Bachelor Live Wedding Special, among others. They have released four albums including their self-titled debut album, IN2ITION, Celloverse, and their most recent, SCORE, which are available on Portrait / Sony Music Masterworks.

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.SonyMusicMasterworks.com.

