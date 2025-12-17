2G Energy Inc. to Debut New DR aura 412 at POWERGEN 2026

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2G Energy Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency combined heat and power (CHP) systems, will introduce its newest product, the DR aura 412, at POWERGEN 2026, taking place January 20–22 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. The system will be showcased with 2G's authorized distributor, CK Power, at Booth #1647.

2G Energy's new demand response product, the DR aura 412.

2G's new DR aura 412 product has been designed for rapid dispatch, load shifting, peak shaving, backup power, and islanded operations for seamless integration into demand response, virtual power plant, and energy-as-a-service applications. Engineered for quick starts and swift load swings, the DR aura 412 not only supports demand response participation but also ensures operational continuity during grid disturbances or outages and strengthens overall energy resilience.

The same characteristics that make the DR aura 412 well-suited to demand response applications also make it well-suited to prime power applications, where 24/7 operations are required. It meets EPA and utility compliance requirements while providing high electrical efficiency, increased maintenance intervals, reliable performance, and long-term value in increasingly constrained power markets. Pair this with the 2G's wealth of worldwide power project experience and top-tier service, and you have a game-changing product for both the Demand Response and Prime Power markets.

POWERGEN is one of the power generation industry's premier events, bringing together utilities, developers, engineers, and technology leaders shaping the future of electricity generation. Showcasing the DR aura 412 at POWERGEN highlights its relevance in an energy landscape defined by grid congestion, electrification, and growing demand for decentralized solutions.

"We are excited to be introducing the DR aura 412 at POWERGEN," said John Gorrell, Demand Response Business Director of 2G Energy Inc. "It represents the next evolution in distributed power, built from the ground up to deliver more power, less downtime, and smarter operation, all backed by the proven engineering and manufacturing excellence that has made 2G successful in building trust with its customers."

Attendees and media are invited to visit Booth #1647 to learn more about the DR aura 412 and speak with 2G Energy and CK Power representatives.

About 2G Energy Inc.

2G Energy is a leading international manufacturer of combined heat and power (CHP) systems for decentralized electricity and heat generation. 2G's product range supports CHP projects with electrical outputs ranging from 50 kW to 20 MW, operating with natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen. 2G features its own combustion engine line, characterized by low fuel consumption, high availability, and optimized maintenance intervals, and is the world's first commercial system fully capable of running on 100% H2. 2G has successfully deployed more than 9,500 CHP systems worldwide, including over 350 installations across North America through 2G Energy North America, backed by comprehensive service and long-term support.

For more information, visit www.2g-energy.com or contact our media contacts.

Media contacts:

Kimberley Padro-Geores, North American Marketing Manager

2G Energy Inc., 2G Energy Corp.

[email protected]

John Gorrell, Demand Response Business Director

2G Energy Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE 2G Energy