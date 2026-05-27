2G Energy Secures Largest Order in Company History, Accelerating North American Data Center Expansion

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 2G Energy North America, a leading provider of decentralized energy solutions and combined heat and power (CHP) systems, today announced its support of the largest order in the history of 2G Energy AG through the company's rapidly growing Data Center business segment.

The project, awarded by a confidential customer in North America, includes deploying containerized power generation systems in the low-triple-digit megawatt range, along with on-site commissioning services. Deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of 2026 and continue over multiple years.

The order represents a major milestone for 2G Energy North America as demand for resilient, fast-deploying power infrastructure continues to accelerate across the data center and AI sectors. As grid limitations, interconnection delays, and rising power demand challenge digital infrastructure development across North America, decentralized energy solutions are becoming critical for maintaining uptime, scalability, and operational resilience.

"This order represents a defining moment for 2G and validates the increasing demand for decentralized, highly reliable energy infrastructure in North America," said Pablo Hofelich, CEO of 2G Energy AG. "As data centers and critical facilities continue to face unprecedented power challenges, 2G is uniquely positioned to deliver scalable, efficient, and rapidly deployable energy solutions."

The project includes a large fleet of containerized power plants engineered for high availability, modular deployment, and long-term operational reliability. Backed by more than 10,000 installed systems worldwide, 2G's technologies continue to support critical infrastructure applications across energy-intensive industries.

To support continued global growth and large-scale project execution, 2G recently expanded production capacity at its headquarters in Heek, Germany. The expansion strengthens the company's ability to serve the growing North American market while continuing to support customers worldwide.

"This achievement reflects years of investment in technology, production scalability, and digital energy integration," said Frank Grewe, CTO of 2G Energy AG. "Our ability to efficiently deliver serially produced containerized systems gives customers confidence that 2G can execute at the scale and speed modern infrastructure projects require."

The order further reinforces the strategic importance of the data center and AI infrastructure market within 2G's long-term growth strategy. As developers and utilities continue seeking resilient alternatives to overcome grid constraints and power delivery delays, 2G Energy North America remains focused on delivering scalable on-site energy solutions designed for the next generation of critical infrastructure.

2G Energy currently operates in more than 50 countries worldwide and continues expanding its North American presence through engineering, project execution, service support, and strategic partnerships across the United States and Canada.

About 2G Energy

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The company develops, produces, and installs comprehensive solutions in the growing market for highly efficient CHP systems, large heat pumps, and peak-load gensets.

2G's product portfolio includes systems operating on natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, and other low-carbon fuels, enabling customers to improve resiliency, efficiency, and sustainability across critical infrastructure applications.

With more than 10,000 installed systems worldwide and operations spanning over 50 countries, 2G Energy continues to advance decentralized energy generation through innovation, digital grid integration, and high-efficiency technologies.

Media contacts:

Kimberley Padro-Geores

Marketing Manager, North America

2G Energy Inc.

[email protected]

Stefan Liesner

Head of Public Affairs & Public Relations

2G Energy AG

[email protected]

SOURCE 2G Energy