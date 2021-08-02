2iQ launches Capitol Trades, a platform that tracks US politician's trades

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2iQ Research has launched the online service Capitol Trades ( capitoltrades.com ), where investors can track stock market trades of Capitol Hill politicians in a convenient way.

The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2012 requires members of the US Congress to disclose their stock market trades, and since 2iQ has already built the largest and most sophisticated insider trading database globally, adding STOCK Act trade data to their offering was a logical step.

Capitol Trades features:

Fast delivery: New trades and analytics are published as close to real-time as possible, providing the most up-to-date STOCK Act information source available.

New trades and analytics are published as close to real-time as possible, providing the most up-to-date STOCK Act information source available. Enriched data: Capitol Trades leverages the vast 2iQ data factory to enrich every disclosed transaction with additional information and classifications.

Capitol Trades leverages the vast to enrich every disclosed transaction with additional information and classifications. Quality assurance: Capitol Trades does not rely on automated processing alone - 2iQ's data analysts take great care to ensure that the published data is always accurate.

Capitol Trades does not rely on automated processing alone - 2iQ's data analysts take great care to ensure that the published data is always accurate. Trade reporting: Curated trading data from the last three years can be searched and filtered by metrics like date, politician, stock, political party and more.

Curated trading data from the last three years can be searched and filtered by metrics like date, politician, stock, political party and more. Analytics: Capitol Trades allows users to find and visualize the most active politicians, most traded stocks and popular sectors, and to identify longer-term trends.

Capitol Trades allows users to find and visualize the most active politicians, most traded stocks and popular sectors, and to identify longer-term trends. Detail pages: Politician detail pages show their bio, committee memberships, tweets, trading activity and preferred sectors. Stock and committee detail pages complement the data with additional useful context.

Politician detail pages show their bio, committee memberships, tweets, trading activity and preferred sectors. Stock and committee detail pages complement the data with additional useful context. Twitter feed: 2iQ created a companion Twitter Profile where investors can get comprehensive information about new trades as soon as they are published.

Zabih Ullah, Managing Partner, 2iQ Research: "Tracking US Congress trading activity can help investors make more informed trading decisions. While US federal law requires Senators and Representatives to disclose their trades within 45 days of a transaction in a Periodic Transaction Report (PTR), the law is not as strict as it is for corporate insiders. Capitol Trades helps to solve this issue by increasing transparency in this important area of the stock market."

Nils Bolsen, Program Manager, 2iQ Research: "We were not satisfied with the existing offerings for STOCK Act data, so we decided to create our own. The project benefited from our ~15 years of experience in providing global insider trading data. Existing processes and the right people in the right places led to fast results. Today, we are proud to deliver complete and near real-time transactions of US senators and representatives on Capitol Trades - for free."

Muhammad Huzaifa Waseem, Team Lead, 2iQ Research: "While working on the data, I often stumbled upon trades where a politician bought the dip, buying at the perfect time, right before the price started rising. Or sold just before a stock started to go down. The data set undoubtedly has very valuable insights to help you make smart investment decisions."

About 2iQ

2iQ is the leading insider transaction data provider offering global coverage of 60,000+ stocks. The company's accurate, rapid insight is used by investors, hedge funds, asset managers, quantitative portfolio managers and analysts for modelling, analytics and research.

2iQ's award-winning financial applications include an unmatched data feed, API, bespoke services and advisory.

Founded in 2002 at the Frankfurt University business incubator, 2iQ's cloud-based data and analytics specialises in smart, efficient capturing and processing of company filings and data. Their proprietary technology, machine learning and smart scraping capabilities are underpinned by an international team of expert data analysts.

Follow the smart money with 2iQ's smart data at https://www.2iqresearch.com .

