2nd & Charles Receives Top Honors Among America's Best Bookstores

Books-A-Million, Inc.

02 Aug, 2023, 16:56 ET

Culture-savvy 2nd & Charles ranks #1 among bookstores on the Newsweek list.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2nd & Charles has earned a distinguished spot on Newsweek's list of America's Best Bookstores of 2023. The retailer's vast selection of used and collectible books and merchandise received top billing among bookstores and retailers nationwide.

This prestigious award was presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The complete list of winners is currently available on the Newsweek website.

The companies included on the list of America's Best Bookstores 2023 were chosen via an independent study of more than 9,000 U.S. customers who have shopped at the retailers in-person in the past three years. Approximately 140,000 evaluations were collected from survey participants who assessed bookstores in terms of Products, Customer Service, Atmosphere, Accessibility, and Shop Layout.

2nd & Charles is proud to be the recipient of this honor, which reflects the company's commitment to customer satisfaction with value-based pricing, a synergistic buy, sell, and trade business model, friendly and knowledgeable associates who are experts in books, music, video games, and more, as well as an expansive floor plan that hosts an extensive selection of products.

"Being recognized for this award from Newsweek humbles our entire organization while making us proud that we are delivering on our mission," says Eric Bishop, Senior Vice President of 2nd & Charles. "Our customers have always been our top priority, and our stores are designed to help them get the most value and satisfaction out of every shopping experience," says Bishop.

ABOUT 2ND & CHARLES

2nd & Charles is a unique retail concept specializing in an ever-changing inventory of new and used books, music, games, toys, collectibles, decor, accessories, and pop culture merchandise. Since its first store opened in Birmingham, AL, in 2010, 2nd & Charles has expanded to include more than 40 stores in 18 states—and counting.

A sister store to Books-A-Million, the nation's second largest book retailer, 2nd & Charles has established itself as a hip and fun-loving purveyor of passions catering to readers, gamers, and collectors of all ages. Through the store's buyback program, customers can sell their gently used merchandise in exchange for cash or store credit.

Click here to find your nearest 2nd & Charles store, and follow 2nd & Charles on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

CONTACT
Olivia Anderson McDaniel
Vice President of Marketing, Omnichannel
205.909.3563
[email protected]

SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.

