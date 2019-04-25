2nd Annual Sarasota Veg Fest

SARASOTA, Fla., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 4th, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sarasota Veg Fest will make its return at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, celebrating healthy, compassionate, and eco-friendly living. Occurring only a couple weeks after Earth Day, the festival will serve as an educational community resource to help people become conscious advocates for global changemaking through locally creating sustainable and regenerative communities.

Food Demonstration at Sarasota Veg Fest Crowds gather at Sarasota Veg Fest

Nationally renowned & local speakers, presentations, and health panels will involve discussions addressing topics such as environmental protection, healthy living, animal rights, and social justice. Over 150 local businesses and nonprofits will be sharing various ways to integrate sustainable and compassionate practices into our lifestyles. Other features at the festival include a humane education station, food preparation demonstrations, live music & dance performances, an artist corner, an animal rescue zone, rock climbing, yoga & fitness classes, film discussions, vegan food & restaurant booths, numerous activities for children & families, and a A Veg Parade at 2:30 p.m.! The festival is free to attend and parking is also free at the Sarasota Fairgrounds.

Sarasota Veg Fest is presented by Solutionary Events, a Florida based non-profit volunteer-operated coalition that introduces people to the benefits and accessibility of a vegan lifestyle through a series of educational, mindful and ecological outreaches around the Sunshine State. The team is thrilled to collaborate with new volunteers to support their efforts in coordinating vegan festivals, races or walks, film screenings, workshops, beach or park cleanups, school programs and other educational events.

Sponsors of Sarasota Veg Fest are Solutionary Sponsors: Solutionary Events and Solutionary Species; Justice Sponsors: iHeart Media, The Pollination Project, Sketchbook by Kristen, and Vegetarians of Central Florida; Peace Sponsors: Going Vegan for Health, Noor XVII, Nutritious You, The Observer, Revitalize Chiropractic, Senior Life Publications, and VegFund; Health Sponsors: Florida Blue, Fun4 SRQKids, Homewood Suites by Hilton, ionie Retreat and Organic Raw Food Café, Natural Awakenings, and A Well-Fed World.

Veg Fest is an amazing demonstration of how the everyday decisions we make in life affect people, animals, and the environment. For more information, visit www.SarasotaVegFest.org.

For more information regarding the May 4th Sarasota Veg Fest, contact Jenna Bardroff at 941-730-4745 or email 213317@email4pr.com. You can also visit www.SarasotaVegFest.org .

