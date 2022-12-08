2nd Annual Toys for Tots Drive at Simply Dental Management

Local Dental Practices Accept Toys for Tots Donations

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Early this December, community members, patients, and team members were invited to donate an unwrapped, new toy to one of the Simply Dental Management practices in the area like University Dental for Toys for Tots. These practices have been touched by countless patients whose lives were transformed by a confident smile, and we are on a mission to spread smiles throughout the entire communities. As part of our Simply Doing Good initiative, we support local businesses, youth activities and community events, helping spread smiles and improve the lives of those around us. In this spirit, we are hosting our Annual Holiday Toy Drive benefiting Toys for Toys for a second year in a row.

In early November of 2021, Simply Dental Management made a commitment to become the largest donor to the Worcester County Toys for Tots Drive. About two weeks before Christmas, they proudly delivered 942 toys, which were donated by the team members, patients, and partnering businesses of Simply Dental Management and their local practices. After this success, they decided to have the toy drive again.

Dr. Sam Alkhoury said, "We hope our efforts will make a small difference in the lives of these amazing kids and their families. I know a bigger impact will be on the 300 dedicated team members at Simply Dental Management. Last year, we saw firsthand the power of working together with our patients to strengthen the communities in which we live and work."

If you would like to donate or are interested in learning more about our commitment to our communities, please visit our website to learn more.

