2nd Sichuan Tourism New Media Marketing Conference concludes in Ya'an

The future of the Giant Panda will be a key subject when boosting the integrated development of culture and tourism

The China Giant Panda Culture Alliance, co-sponsored by Ya'an Municipal People's Government, the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda, Giant Panda National Park Administration (Sichuan Administrative Office), South China Normal University, Chinese National Geography Press and the Sichuan Provincial Tourism Association, under the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Giant Panda National Park Administration, World Wide Fund for Nature and the Geographical Society of China, was formally launched during the conference.

The fusion of culture and tourism will promote a larger-scale integration of resources

Supported by 61 members, to boost the development of the tourism marketing sector by implementing a comprehensive, multi-platform and multi-channel communication strategy. The alliance plans to build a complete tourism marketing ecosystem that includes participation by the government, media, thought leaders and the marketing and communication sectors, with the aim of strengthening the branding of the city's touristic attractions through professional, modern and international marketing approaches.

With the recent transformation taking place across the larger travel sector, the cultural tourism marketing sector will be open to faster integration with new media, new technologies and new platforms.

"A multi-dimensional marketing approach combined with new media is needed as a vehicle to promote tourism resources," said Ya'an Municipal Party Committee secretary Lan Kaichi. He added that the integration of tourism and new media will help create a new and intuitive experience while also enhancing the reach and impact of marketing campaigns.

SOURCE Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism