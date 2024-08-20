2XL Unveils the ORB: A Revolution in Dispenser Design

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 2XL Corporation, a leading manufacturer and distributor of hygienic products, proudly announces the launch of the ORB, a groundbreaking wipe dispenser that combines style with unparalleled functionality.

In an industry plagued by uninspired designs and lackluster innovation, the ORB stands as a beacon of change. Imagined by visionary industrial designer Morad Ghassemian, the ORB redefines the way consumers interact with wipes, offering a solution that is as elegant as it is efficient.

The ORB

"At 2XL Corporation, we believe that good design should not come at the expense of functionality," says Robert Giammanco, President and CEO of 2XL Corporation. "With the ORB, we sought to create a wipe dispenser that not only looks beautiful but also enhances the user experience."

Crafted from translucent plastic with neutral grey tones and boasting a sleek, spherical shape, the ORB is a testament to the power of good design. Its modern aesthetic ensures that it seamlessly integrates into any environment, from corporate offices to healthcare facilities.

But the ORB's appeal goes beyond its stylish exterior. Designed for larger count wet wipe rolls, it boasts a capacity of up to 2,300 wipes—ensuring that users are always prepared for whatever mess comes their way. Its translucent top allows for easy monitoring of usage, while a rotational sealing mechanism ensures that wipes stay fresh and ready for use after each refill.

"The ORB is more than just a wipe dispenser—it's a statement," says Ghassemian. "With its innovative design and unparalleled functionality, it represents a new era in wipe dispenser technology."

The ORB is now available for purchase and is set to revolutionize the way consumers interact with wipes. For more information about the ORB and other 2XL Corporation products, visit 2xlpro.com.

About 2XL Corporation:

2XL Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of hygienic products, committed to providing exceptional solutions for cleaning and sanitization. With over 20 years of experience, we serve a wide range of industries, including fitness & wellness, hospitality, healthcare, and more. Our relentless passion for innovation and creativity drives us to create smart solutions that make the world cleaner, safer, and healthier—one wipe at a time.

