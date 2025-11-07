3,000 Children Now Saved by LifeVac

Every One a Miracle

NESCONSET, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as one father's mission to prevent a senseless tragedy has now saved 3,000 children. LifeVac, the non-invasive airway clearance device invented by CEO Arthur Lih, announced its 3,000th child save this week which marks a milestone that underscores the device's growing impact in homes, schools, and first responder communities across the nation. The incident occurred at a family birthday party when a 2-year-old boy began to choke on a grape. His mother recalled, "It turned serious very quickly. My husband was brave and calm and administered so many abdominal thrusts, but it wasn't enough to dislodge it. I was trying to get a hold of 911, watching my baby's eyes roll back in his head and his face start to turn purple. That moment felt primal for me, as I really thought we were going to lose him." After traditional methods failed, the parents used a LifeVac that had been given to them as a gift—and it saved their child's life.

LifeVac device

From infants to teenagers, these are lives that would have otherwise been lost to choking—one of the leading causes of accidental death in children. For Lih, each number represents a name, a face, and a family whose story could have ended differently. "Every single save reminds us why we do this," said Lih. "Three thousand children are still here because someone had a LifeVac nearby. That's what matters. That's what drives us."

When LifeVac was founded, it was because one story broke through the noise: a little boy who died despite every effort to save him. Lih set out to make sure that never had to happen again. Since then, the company has worked tirelessly to raise awareness, train first responders, and make the device available wherever people live, learn, and play.

Today, LifeVac devices are used in schools, police and fire departments, restaurants, and homes around the world, with close to 5,000 lives saved. With each save, the mission grows stronger. As Lih often says, "One life is everything." Now with 3,000 children saved, that mission hasn't changed. In fact, it's only just begun.

About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2010, it is based out of Nesconset, New York. It is registered with the FDA, MHRA, and Australia ARTG.

