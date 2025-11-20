One Restaurant Miracle Marks a Major Milestone: 5,000 Lives Saved

LifeVac celebrates its 5,000th save after a New Jersey restaurant rescue

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as a routine lunch rush at a packed Englishtown restaurant turned into the moment that pushed LifeVac past a remarkable milestone: 5,000 lives saved. When a man in his 40s suffered a total airway obstruction after choking on a sandwich, traditional methods failed. Another patron attempted the Heimlich multiple times with no success. Panic rose. Then, in seconds, everything changed.

Restaurant owner Robert Levine grabbed the LifeVac from the waitress station—a device he once believed wasn't worth the investment. With a single pull, the food popped free. The patron caught his breath. The dining room erupted into applause.

"This device is truly amazing," Levine said. "I've dealt with choking incidents before—sometimes the Heimlich works, sometimes it doesn't. But LifeVac worked on the first try. I'm ordering four more for my family."

The rescue was performed using a LifeVac, which was kept mounted and ready at the staff station. Though Levine had never administered the Heimlich himself, the device required no special training. It worked immediately.

For LifeVac Founder and CEO Arthur Lih, this milestone is personal. "Five thousand people are still here today because someone trusted LifeVac," Lih said. "Five thousand families were spared the unthinkable. That is why we do what we do. Choking shouldn't take lives, not when there's a safe and simple alternative."

The company's mission began after Lih learned of a child who died despite every effort to save them. That moment lit a fire that hasn't dimmed since. Starting with a single idea in a small New York workshop, LifeVac has grown into one of the most trusted airway clearance devices worldwide, saving children, adults, and seniors in homes, restaurants, schools, and first-response settings.

With the 5,000th save now documented, LifeVac remains focused on the same unwavering mission: making sure no one has to wonder "what if?" during a choking emergency.

About LifeVac LLC:

LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2012, it is based out of Nesconset, New York.

Media Contact: Laura Bonelli 516-659-4122

