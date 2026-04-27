3,000 LAUSD TEAMSTERS OVERWHELMINGLY RATIFY CONTRACT

LAUSD School Administrators Win Wage Increases and Worker Protections

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- School administrators at the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) have overwhelmingly ratified a new agreement. These workers are members of the Associated Administrators of Los Angeles (AALA), which affiliated with Teamsters Local 2010 in 2024.

"This contract is the result of our members standing together and exercising their collective power," said Maria Nichols, President of AALA. "The administrators stood shoulder to shoulder with our union siblings and forced LAUSD to deliver real change. This victory belongs to the members who organized, took action, and refused to settle for less."

The two-year agreement delivers a 12.15 percent improvement in compounded and retroactive wage increases, increased worker protections, and longevity bonuses. The agreement also includes an annual $5,000 stipend for principals assigned to a priority school and principals assigned to a single-administrator school of 275 or more students.

"By joining forces with Local 2010 and standing ready to take unprecedented strike action, LAUSD school administrators changed the equation for the whole district," said Jason Rabinowitz, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 2010. "This wasn't just about one contract — it was about building power and showing what's possible when every part of the school system stands united."

Teamsters Local 2010 represents 27,000 workers in California education at University of California, California State University, and Los Angeles Unified School District. For more information, visit teamsters2010.org.

Contact:

Aimee Baror, (213) 220-0538

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2010