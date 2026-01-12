3,000 TEAMSTERS FIGHT FOR FAIR CONTRACTS AT TWO MAJOR CHICAGO HOSPITALS

Local 743 Members Gather Vast Support During Contract Negotiations

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 743 at Rush University Medical Center and University of Chicago Medical Center are fighting for fair contracts that reflect the rising cost of living in the Chicago area, and the level of skill and commitment these workers give to their employers every single day.

"Teamsters at these two medical centers are essential to daily operations and it is past time they be treated as such," said Debra-Simmons Peterson, President of Local 743. "We call on Rush University and University of Chicago medical centers to get back to the table and negotiate a contract our members deserve."

Both hospitals participate in the federal government's 340B drug pricing program, which allows them to profit hundreds of millions of dollars from selling discounted medications meant for underserved patient communities. With annual revenues at both Rush University and University of Chicago medical centers continuing to climb, Teamsters at both employers are raising concern about transparency and accountability in how these funds are being used.

"We have had 18 sessions of negotiations and are still fighting for fair wages. Rush is keeping us at a standstill," said Reggie Thomas, Rush University Medical Center Teamster. "Cost of living is high. We are beyond ready to be paid a living wage, and we will not stand down until Rush agrees to that."

"I have worked at the University of Chicago Medical Center for 40 years and have given everything to this job, just like all of my colleagues," said Rick Mosely, University of Chicago Medical Center Teamster. "All we want is to be fairly compensated."

"I have witnessed firsthand the extraordinary dedication of workers at these hospitals who serve my family and our communities every day," said La Shawn Ford, state representative for Chicago's 8th District. "Their commitment to their jobs is what allows for patients and their care to remain the utmost priority. It is imperative that we respect these workers by ensuring they receive fair contracts and wages that reflect the critical work they provide."

Local 743 is home to 10,000 hardworking men and women serving health care, mail order, technical and warehouse employees. For more information, go to teamsterslocal743.com.

