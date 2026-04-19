TEAMSTERS AT UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO MEDICAL CENTER TO HOLD TWO-DAY PRACTICE PICKET

2,000 Teamsters Demand a Fair Contract at Major Chicago Hospital

CHICAGO, April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC), represented by Teamsters Local 743, will hold a two-day practice picket starting on Monday, April 20 at 5 a.m. and ending on Tuesday, April 21 at 11:59 p.m. to demand better wages and improved working conditions. Teamsters will hold a press conference during the two-day practice picket on Monday, April 20 at 12 p.m. joined by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

While the more than 2,000 Teamsters make several key departments of this hospital run, management claims they don't have the money to pay them for it — despite paying their CEO nearly $4 million annually.

UCMC's total operating revenue reached $3.5 billion last year, up $450 million from 2024, and yet this hospital refuses to pay Teamsters what they deserve. Local 743 members are fighting for their fair share and are calling on UCMC to recognize their hard work and dedication by finally agreeing on a fair contract.





WHEN: Monday, April 20 and Tuesday, April 21



12 – 3:30 p.m. CT (availability for interviews)







WHO: Teamsters Local 743 members







WHERE: University of Chicago Medical Center



E 57th St & Cottage Grove Ave



Chicago, IL 60637



Media Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

On-site Contact:

Denise Stiger, (773) 633-5333

SOURCE Teamsters Local 743