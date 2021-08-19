$3.36 Bn growth in Gaming Peripheral Market 2021-2025 | Evolving Opportunities in Interactive Home Entertainment Industry | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the gaming peripheral market to grow by USD 3.36 billion, at almost 7% CAGR during 2021-2025.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The gaming peripheral market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies the rising popularity of e-sports as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The gaming peripheral market is segmented by technology (wired and wireless), type (controllers, headsets, keyboards, gaming mice, and mouse pads), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increasing availability of advanced gaming consoles will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The gaming peripheral market covers the following areas:
Gaming Peripheral Market Sizing
Gaming Peripheral Market Forecast
Gaming Peripheral Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned:
- Corsair Components Inc.
- GN Store Nord AS
- Kingston Technology Co. Inc.
- Logitech International SA
- Microsoft Corp.
- Razer Inc.
- Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG
- Sony Corp.
- SteelSeries ApS
- Turtle Beach Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Wired - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wireless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Controllers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Headsets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Keyboards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Gaming mice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mouse pads - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Corsair Components Inc.
- GN Store Nord AS
- Kingston Technology Co. Inc.
- Logitech International SA
- Microsoft Corp.
- Razer Inc.
- Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG
- Sony Corp.
- SteelSeries ApS
- Turtle Beach Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
