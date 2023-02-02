$3.6 Billion Worldwide Emergency Lighting Batteries Industry to 2030 - Featuring ARTS Energy, EnerSys, Exide Technologies and JB Battery Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emergency Lighting Batteries - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Emergency Lighting Batteries estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lead-Acid Battery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Li-Ion Battery segment is readjusted to a revised 14.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $448.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR



The Emergency Lighting Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$448.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$775.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$525.8 Million by the year 2030.



Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

