$3.6 Billion Worldwide Emergency Lighting Batteries Industry to 2030 - Featuring ARTS Energy, EnerSys, Exide Technologies and JB Battery Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emergency Lighting Batteries - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Emergency Lighting Batteries estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Lead-Acid Battery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Li-Ion Battery segment is readjusted to a revised 14.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $448.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR
The Emergency Lighting Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$448.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$775.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$525.8 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
- ARTS Energy
- East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- Electrocine (Sales) Corporation
- EnerSys
- Exide Technologies
- JB Battery
- Mackwell
- MK Battery
- Mule Lighting
- Raca Parts
- SAFT
- Tridonic GmbH & Co KG
- Yuasa Battery Indonesia
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Emergency Lighting Batteries: An Introduction
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Emergency Lighting Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Introduction of Technologically Advanced Products to Support Market Growth
- M&A Deals to Strengthen the Market Demand
- Myriad Benefits Associated with Emergency Lighting to Sustain Market Demand
- Need for Emergency Lighting to Develop Smart Building Network Offer Widening Opportunities to Market Growth
- With the Introduction of Wireless Technology, New Trends Emerge in Emergency Lighting
- With Emerging Lighting Promising Safer Solutions, the Market is Expected to Witness Robust Growth
- LED Segment to Register Fastest Growth
- Application in Residential Sector to Exhibit Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period Owing to Rise in Construction Projects, Comprising both Apartments and Residential Complexes
- Decline in LED Prices Bode Well for Market Growth
- Due to Wide Range of Application Base, Including Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Sector, Emergency Lighting Batteries Market is Expected to Register Growth
- Rapid Urbanization to Support Market Growth
- Booming Construction Industry to Drive Market Demand
- Huge Operational Cost and Capital Investment: Market Restraints
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ncckji
