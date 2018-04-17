$3.63 Bn Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) market is expected to grow from USD 2.58 Billion in 2017 to USD 3.63 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period.



The increasing need for streamlining complex application developments and their life cycle and the shift from the Waterfall to the Agile ALM development methodology are expected to be the major factors in driving the growth of the ALM market. The increasing focus of organizations on accelerating the time-to-market is expected to be driving the application lifecycle management market.



The scope of this report covers the application lifecycle management market analysis by solution, deployment mode, platform, organization size, vertical, and region. In the solutions segment, the software subsegment is expected to hold the higher market share.



ALM software includes phases, such as requirements management, estimation and planning, software development, testing and quality assurance, deployment and DevOps, support and maintenance, project and portfolio management, and collaboration and communication. ALM software can be developed and run in a Scrum, Extreme Programming (XP), Lean, Waterfall, or Agile methodology. The benefits of DevOps and Agile approach in ALM may eliminate security challenges, time constraints, and operational complexities, which are expected to drive the adoption of ALM software.



Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Market



As per the geographic analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that ALM software has already penetrated in this region. It is the most mature region for the growth of the application lifecycle management market, as the government in this region has a strong vision and huge budgets to modernize legacy systems. The North American region comprises the US and Canada that are also witnessing the significant adoption of ALM solutions. In fact, these countries are expected to have a major dominance in the ALM market, due to their sustainable and well-established economies that empower them to make huge investments in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of new applications.



The major factor that is expected to restrain the growth of the application lifecycle management market is the critical integration of ALM tools.



The major vendors covered in the ALM market include Atlassian (Australia), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Micro Focus (UK), CollabNet (US), CA Technologies (US), Digite (US), Inflectra (US), Intland Software (Germany), Perforce (US), and Siemens (Germany).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Application Lifecycle Management Market

4.2 Market By Solution, 2017-2022

4.3 Market By Service, 2017-2022

4.4 Market By Platform, 2017-2022

4.5 Market By Organization Size, 2017-2022

4.6 Market By Deployment Mode, 2017-2022

4.7 Market By Industry, 2015-2022

4.8 Market By Region, 2017

4.9 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Streamlining the Complex Application Development and Its Lifecycle

5.2.1.2 Shift From the Waterfall to the Agile ALM Development Methodology

5.2.1.3 Organizations are Rigorously Focusing on Accelerating the Time-To-Market

5.2.1.4 Regulatory Compliances That Enforce the Adoption of ALM

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Highly Competitive Market With the Presence of Large Players and Open-Source ALM Providers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Open-Source ALM Solutions Offering Cost Benefits

5.2.3.2 Emergence of Advanced ALM Intelligence

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Critical Integration of ALM Tools

5.3 Use Cases



6 Application Lifecycle Management Market, By Solution

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting

6.3.1.2 System Integration and Deployment

6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Application Lifecycle Management, By Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud



8 Application Lifecycle Management Market, By Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mobile Applications

8.3 Web-Based Applications



9 Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Application Lifecycle Management Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Telecom and It

10.4 Media and Entertainment

10.5 Retail and Ecommerce

10.6 Healthcare

10.7 Manufacturing

10.8 Energy and Utilities

10.9 Others



11 Application Lifecycle Management Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis for the Application Lifecycle Management Market

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product/Service/Solution Launches

12.3.2 Business Expansions

12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.3.4 Agreements and Partnerships



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Atlassian

13.2 IBM

13.3 Microsoft

13.4 Micro Focus

13.5 Collabnet

13.6 CA Technologies

13.7 Digite

13.8 Inflectra

13.9 Intland

13.10 Perforce

13.11 Siemens PLM



