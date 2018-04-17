$3.63 Bn Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Market - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Market by Solution, Platform Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) market is expected to grow from USD 2.58 Billion in 2017 to USD 3.63 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period.
The increasing need for streamlining complex application developments and their life cycle and the shift from the Waterfall to the Agile ALM development methodology are expected to be the major factors in driving the growth of the ALM market. The increasing focus of organizations on accelerating the time-to-market is expected to be driving the application lifecycle management market.
The scope of this report covers the application lifecycle management market analysis by solution, deployment mode, platform, organization size, vertical, and region. In the solutions segment, the software subsegment is expected to hold the higher market share.
ALM software includes phases, such as requirements management, estimation and planning, software development, testing and quality assurance, deployment and DevOps, support and maintenance, project and portfolio management, and collaboration and communication. ALM software can be developed and run in a Scrum, Extreme Programming (XP), Lean, Waterfall, or Agile methodology. The benefits of DevOps and Agile approach in ALM may eliminate security challenges, time constraints, and operational complexities, which are expected to drive the adoption of ALM software.
Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Market
As per the geographic analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that ALM software has already penetrated in this region. It is the most mature region for the growth of the application lifecycle management market, as the government in this region has a strong vision and huge budgets to modernize legacy systems. The North American region comprises the US and Canada that are also witnessing the significant adoption of ALM solutions. In fact, these countries are expected to have a major dominance in the ALM market, due to their sustainable and well-established economies that empower them to make huge investments in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of new applications.
The major factor that is expected to restrain the growth of the application lifecycle management market is the critical integration of ALM tools.
The major vendors covered in the ALM market include Atlassian (Australia), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Micro Focus (UK), CollabNet (US), CA Technologies (US), Digite (US), Inflectra (US), Intland Software (Germany), Perforce (US), and Siemens (Germany).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Application Lifecycle Management Market
4.2 Market By Solution, 2017-2022
4.3 Market By Service, 2017-2022
4.4 Market By Platform, 2017-2022
4.5 Market By Organization Size, 2017-2022
4.6 Market By Deployment Mode, 2017-2022
4.7 Market By Industry, 2015-2022
4.8 Market By Region, 2017
4.9 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Streamlining the Complex Application Development and Its Lifecycle
5.2.1.2 Shift From the Waterfall to the Agile ALM Development Methodology
5.2.1.3 Organizations are Rigorously Focusing on Accelerating the Time-To-Market
5.2.1.4 Regulatory Compliances That Enforce the Adoption of ALM
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Highly Competitive Market With the Presence of Large Players and Open-Source ALM Providers
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Open-Source ALM Solutions Offering Cost Benefits
5.2.3.2 Emergence of Advanced ALM Intelligence
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Critical Integration of ALM Tools
5.3 Use Cases
6 Application Lifecycle Management Market, By Solution
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.1.1 Consulting
6.3.1.2 System Integration and Deployment
6.3.1.3 Support and Maintenance
6.3.2 Managed Services
7 Application Lifecycle Management, By Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Premises
7.3 Cloud
8 Application Lifecycle Management Market, By Platform
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mobile Applications
8.3 Web-Based Applications
9 Market By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Application Lifecycle Management Market, By Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3 Telecom and It
10.4 Media and Entertainment
10.5 Retail and Ecommerce
10.6 Healthcare
10.7 Manufacturing
10.8 Energy and Utilities
10.9 Others
11 Application Lifecycle Management Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis for the Application Lifecycle Management Market
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 New Product/Service/Solution Launches
12.3.2 Business Expansions
12.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
12.3.4 Agreements and Partnerships
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Atlassian
13.2 IBM
13.3 Microsoft
13.4 Micro Focus
13.5 Collabnet
13.6 CA Technologies
13.7 Digite
13.8 Inflectra
13.9 Intland
13.10 Perforce
13.11 Siemens PLM
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wgw8bp/3_63_bn?w=5
