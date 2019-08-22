$3.64 Bn Food Processing Seals Market - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Processing Seals - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Food Processing Seals market accounted for $2.61 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.64 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.8%

Factors such as stringent government regulations regarding the usage of certain products and equipment in food processing are expected to propel the market growth. However, increasing awareness and adoption for natural, organic and unprocessed foods & beverages are hampering the growth of the market.

Food processing seals can be defined as components that are utilized in various food and beverages equipment for sealing. These seals are important components to ensure safety, hygienic environment as they prohibit transference of any external substances and also ensure that the contents inside the equipment do not spill outside. These seals are able to withstand extreme temperatures and conditions.

Amongst material type, the metals segment has a lucrative market share during the forecast period. As metals offer considerable freedom of design since they are not restricted by the temperature and chemical limitations, unlike other materials. By geography, the Asia Pacific region is driven by increasing demand for processed food products in the region owing to changing living standards and rising disposable income of individuals.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Food Processing Seals Market, By Material Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Face Materials

5.3 Elastomers

5.4 Metals

5.5 Other Material Types



6 Global Food Processing Seals Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dairy Products

6.3 Meat, Poultry & Seafood

6.4 Bakery & Confectionery

6.5 Beverages

6.5.1 Non-Alcoholic Beverage

6.5.2 Alcoholic Beverage

6.6 Other End Users



7 Global Food Processing Seals Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 James Walker

9.2 Enpro Industries

9.3 Trelleborg

9.4 IDEX Corporation (FTL Technology and Precision Polymer Engineering)

9.5 Smiths Group

9.6 Freudenberg Group

9.7 Aesseal

9.8 Parker Hannifin

9.9 Meccanotecnica Umbra

9.10 Kismet Rubber Products

9.11 A.W. Chesterton

9.12 SKF

9.13 Flowserve

9.14 Precision Associates, Inc

9.15 Klinger Group



