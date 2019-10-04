$3.67 Bn Ceramic Armor Markets - Global Outlook to 2027
Global Ceramic Armor market accounted for $1.65 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.
Security concerns in developing regions, increasing demand for homeland security, and changing battlefield scenario are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, failure to provide complete protection and complexity of ceramic armour design is restricting the market growth.
Ceramic armor is commonly used in defence and security sectors. It is used in soft ballistic vests. Ceramic armor helps in defeating the high-velocity projectiles. It is a lightweight material, which guarantees durability and performance. The rise in advancements in the defense sector is expected to drive the demand for ceramic armor during the forecast period.
Ceramic materials are generally a part of vehicle protection system and ballistic personal system. It is being used in the protection of individuals as well as vehicles, since decades. These are the hardest materials, and different than Kevlar using fibre to catch the bullet. Because of its strength, ceramic breaks the bullet.
Based on material, silicon carbide segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the excessive demand for body armor providing higher defense and lower weight, and it is supreme for defending rifle bullets because of its superior strength and hardness.
By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the high demand for body armor from the defense as well as civilians and an increase in military spending by the US government.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Ceramic Armor Market, By Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Alumina
5.3 Aluminum Nitride
5.4 Boron Carbide
5.5 Ceramic Matrix Composite
5.6 Silicon Carbide
5.7 Titanium Boride
5.8 Other Materials
6 Global Ceramic Armor Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Type I
6.3 Type II
6.4 Type II-A
6.5 Type III
6.6 Type III-A
6.7 Type VI
7 Global Ceramic Armor Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Off Line
7.3 On Line
8 Global Ceramic Armor Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aircraft Armor
8.3 Body Armor
8.4 Defense Armor
8.5 Marine Armor
8.6 Vehicle Armor
8.7 Other Applications
9 Global Ceramic Armor Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Civilians
9.3 Defense
9.4 Homeland Security
10 Global Ceramic Armor Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 3M Company
12.2 Armorstruxx LLC
12.3 Armorworks Enterprises, LLC
12.4 BAE Systems
12.5 Ceramtec
12.6 Cerco Corporation
12.7 Coorstek, Inc.
12.8 FMS Enterprises Migun Ltd.
12.9 Hard Shell
12.10 II-VI Incorporated
12.11 Koninklijke Ten Cate BV
12.12 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
12.13 Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.
12.14 SAAB AB
12.15 Safariland, LLC
12.16 Saint-Gobain
12.17 Schunk Carbon Technology
12.18 Seyntex NV
12.19 Sinoarmor
12.20 SM Group
