$3.67 Bn Ceramic Armor Markets - Global Outlook to 2027

Global Ceramic Armor market accounted for $1.65 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.



Security concerns in developing regions, increasing demand for homeland security, and changing battlefield scenario are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, failure to provide complete protection and complexity of ceramic armour design is restricting the market growth.



Ceramic armor is commonly used in defence and security sectors. It is used in soft ballistic vests. Ceramic armor helps in defeating the high-velocity projectiles. It is a lightweight material, which guarantees durability and performance. The rise in advancements in the defense sector is expected to drive the demand for ceramic armor during the forecast period.



Ceramic materials are generally a part of vehicle protection system and ballistic personal system. It is being used in the protection of individuals as well as vehicles, since decades. These are the hardest materials, and different than Kevlar using fibre to catch the bullet. Because of its strength, ceramic breaks the bullet.



Based on material, silicon carbide segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the excessive demand for body armor providing higher defense and lower weight, and it is supreme for defending rifle bullets because of its superior strength and hardness.



By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the high demand for body armor from the defense as well as civilians and an increase in military spending by the US government.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Ceramic Armor Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Alumina

5.3 Aluminum Nitride

5.4 Boron Carbide

5.5 Ceramic Matrix Composite

5.6 Silicon Carbide

5.7 Titanium Boride

5.8 Other Materials



6 Global Ceramic Armor Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Type I

6.3 Type II

6.4 Type II-A

6.5 Type III

6.6 Type III-A

6.7 Type VI



7 Global Ceramic Armor Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Off Line

7.3 On Line



8 Global Ceramic Armor Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aircraft Armor

8.3 Body Armor

8.4 Defense Armor

8.5 Marine Armor

8.6 Vehicle Armor

8.7 Other Applications



9 Global Ceramic Armor Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Civilians

9.3 Defense

9.4 Homeland Security



10 Global Ceramic Armor Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 3M Company

12.2 Armorstruxx LLC

12.3 Armorworks Enterprises, LLC

12.4 BAE Systems

12.5 Ceramtec

12.6 Cerco Corporation

12.7 Coorstek, Inc.

12.8 FMS Enterprises Migun Ltd.

12.9 Hard Shell

12.10 II-VI Incorporated

12.11 Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

12.12 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

12.13 Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

12.14 SAAB AB

12.15 Safariland, LLC

12.16 Saint-Gobain

12.17 Schunk Carbon Technology

12.18 Seyntex NV

12.19 Sinoarmor

12.20 SM Group



