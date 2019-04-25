$3.79 Bn Musculoskeletal Pain Markets, 2019 - Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecasts 2018-2028

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Musculoskeletal Pain - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market of Musculoskeletal Pain (MSP) was estimated to be USD 3,792.6 million in 2018.

This Musculoskeletal Pain - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Musculoskeletal Pain in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Musculoskeletal Pain from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

The Musculoskeletal Pain market report gives a thorough understanding of the Musculoskeletal Pain by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Musculoskeletal Pain in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Musculoskeletal Pain Epidemiology



The Musculoskeletal Pain epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed and treatable patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report is segmented by diagnosed prevalent population, type-specific prevalent population, gender-specific prevalent population and site-specific prevalent population of Musculoskeletal Pain.

The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

According to the publisher, the prevalent population of Musculoskeletal Pain was estimated to be 254,045,592 [7MM] in 2018. United States accounts for the highest Musculoskeletal Pain cases, followed by EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain & UK) and Japan. Among the EU5 countries UK had the highest prevalent patient population of Musculoskeletal Pain, followed by Italy. The United Sates accounted for the maximum number of musculoskeletal pain patients with 138,684,042 cases in 2018.

In terms of sex-specific, most of the patients have been diagnosed with Musculoskeletal Pain were females. The prevalence of musculoskeletal pain is estimated for six anatomical areas: neck area; shoulder area (including neck, shoulder, and higher back); elbow, wrist, and hand area (including upper arm, elbow, lower arm, wrist, hand, and finger); lower back area (including lower back); hip and knee area (including hip, femur, and knee), and ankle and foot area (including crus, ankle, and foot).

Musculoskeletal Pain Management



Musculoskeletal pain (MSP) is the most common cause of disability globally and is frequently managed in the primary care. Pain as a result of musculoskeletal problems of the back, neck, shoulder, knee and multi-site pain is an increasing cause of diminished quality of life and increased demand on healthcare.

Currently, musculoskeletal pain is managed by a pleothera of treatment options. These include non-pharmacological treatments (e.g. self-management advice and education, exercise therapy, manual therapy and psychosocial interventions), complementary therapies (acupuncture) and pharmacological interventions (analgesics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroid injections. In patients with refractory symptoms, surgical interventions, e.g. arthroscopic debridement, total knee replacements, and laminectomies) may be considered.

However, the existing therapies are useful for treating the symptoms of the disease, but are not disease-modifying and thus do not address the underlying disease cause. As a result, it is believed that the most significant unmet need is a therapy that can not only improve the patient's pain and function, but has the ability to reverse, halt or slow disease progression.

Musculoskeletal Pain Market Outlook

The Musculoskeletal Pain (MSP) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

The primary unmet need of Musculoskeletal Pain treatment market is the dearth of approved novel therapies. To meet the increasing demand for the treatment of Musculoskeletal Pain, companies have shifted their focus towards the development of various novel therapies with less adverse events as compared to already available analgesics and NSAIDs.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of Musculoskeletal Pain, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan. The market size for Musculoskeletal Pain in the United States was found to be USD 2450.02 million in 2018. Among the EU5 countries, UK had the highest market size with 266.0 Million in 2018, while France had the lowest market size of Musculoskeletal Pain (MSP). The increasing awareness of the disease assisted by organizational support along with the promising pipeline therapies is expected to fuel the market size during the forecasted period of 2019-2028.

Musculoskeletal Pain Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

In order to meet the high unmet need of Musculoskeletal Pain treatment regimen, companies across the globe have shifted their focus towards this therapeutic area. Thus, various experimental studies are undergoing to find promising therapies.

Companies such as Pfizer/Elli Lilly and company, Mesoblast, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Charleston Laboratories, Nektar Therapeutics, Centrexion Therapeutics, MDM S.p.A., Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, and Egalet Ltd are involved in developing therapies for the treatment of MSP.

Therapies such as NKTR-181 (Nektar Therapeutics), Egalet-002 (Egalet Ltd), Tizaspray (MDM S.p.A), Ampion (Ampio Pharmaceuticals), CAM2038 (Braeburn Pharmaceuticals), CNTX-4975 (Centrexion Therapeutics), Fasinumab (REGN475) (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), Tanezumab (Pfizer/Eli Lilly and Company), Rexlemestrocel-L (Mesoblast) etc. are under-development for the treatment of MSP.

Out of these emerging therapies, Egalet and Tizaspray are expected to reach first in the market by 2019, yet the largest market share is going to be captured by Rexlemestrocel-L (since it is a cell replacement therapy), followed by monoclonal antibodies, Fasinumab and Tanezumab, while Tizaspray is expected to capture the lowest market share of all the therapies.

