3 Boomerang Capital Appoints Martin LeBlanc as Chairman of Strategic & Operational Advisory Board

Industry Leader Joins to Further Enhance Strategic Value Creation Capabilities of Firm

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 Boomerang Capital ("3BC" or "3 Boomerang"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm committed to driving transformative growth for lower middle-market businesses, is proud to announce the appointment of Martin LeBlanc as chairman of its Strategic & Operational Advisory Board. Mr. LeBlanc brings a distinguished track record of leadership and success, and this strategic addition underscores 3BC's commitment to providing industry leading expertise and value to its portfolio companies and partners.

Mr. LeBlanc is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience in driving innovation and growth within the life sciences sector. As the co-founder and former CEO of CellCarta (nee Caprion), Mr. LeBlanc led the transformation of the company into becoming a global leader in its field. Additionally, he has served on the board of numerous market leading companies such as Softbox Systems, Sygnature Discovery, Cytovance Biologics, Mispro, Prevtec Microbia, and Icentia. Mr. LeBlanc is known for his ability to align strategic vision with operational execution to achieve rapid growth and sustainable success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Martin as chairman of our Strategic & Operational Advisory Board," said Adam Dolder, co-founder of 3 Boomerang Capital. "His depth of expertise and proven track record in guiding companies through periods of transformation and growth make him the ideal leader to chair this important advisory group. Martin's insight will be instrumental in helping us identify opportunities, grow companies, navigate challenges, and deliver value to our portfolio companies and limited partners."

The Strategic & Operational Advisory Board at 3 Boomerang Capital plays a pivotal role in providing actionable insights, industry expertise, and strategic counsel to help portfolio companies unlock their full potential. Mr. LeBlanc's appointment underscores the firm's commitment to leveraging top-tier talent to deliver value.

"I am honored to join 3 Boomerang Capital as chairman of the Strategic & Operational Advisory Board. The firm's vision of empowering businesses with the tools and strategies they need to thrive aligns perfectly with my own professional philosophy," said Mr. LeBlanc. "I look forward to working closely with the team and the advisory board to drive innovation and success for our portfolio companies. Our shared successes at Caprion and Softbox demonstrate the power of a clear strategy, operational discipline, and strong partnership. I am eager to contribute to the firm's mission of empowering businesses to achieve transformational growth."

The appointment of Mr. LeBlanc is another key milestone for 3 Boomerang Capital, helping to solidify its reputation as a partner of choice for businesses seeking strategic and operational excellence.

About 3 Boomerang Capital

3 Boomerang Capital is a lower middle-market healthcare private equity firm committed to fostering creative investment partnerships with healthcare entrepreneurs across North America and Western Europe. 3BC's areas of investment focus span four key healthcare sectors: Biopharma outsourcing, medical device and diagnostic manufacturing, information technology and tech-enabled services, and alternate site care. The firm specializes in backing founder-led businesses, providing the guidance and resources needed for successful growth and innovation in the healthcare market. By strategically concentrating on four core areas, 3 Boomerang Capital is well-equipped to deliver on its mission of empowering healthcare entrepreneurs and propelling healthcare businesses to new heights. The firm is currently investing out of its flagship fund, 3 Boomerang Capital I, LP, a $376 million investment vehicle.

For more information, visit www.3boomerang.com.

Media Contact

Alixe Kluttz

Chief of Staff

3 Boomerang Capital

203.517.4763

[email protected]

SOURCE 3 Boomerang Capital