Technology-driven operations and streamlined investigation tools usher in a new era of swift turnaround times, secure and efficient ordering, and dynamic Portal-based reporting for immediate insights.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alias Intelligence, a trailblazing technology-driven firm specializing in background investigations and due diligence, proudly announces a notable breakthrough in the field. Through meticulous optimization and strategic engineering of intelligence gathering and vetting procedures, Alias has achieved a significant 70% reduction in report turnaround times compared to industry standards. Clients can now expect delivery of core search results within three business days with no rush fees.

"The industry standard turnaround time for background investigation reports has been 7 to 10 business days," stated Adam Rudman, Founder and CEO of Alias Intelligence expressing the pivotal role of their recent upgrades. "With the most recent changes to the Alias Portal, we've matched our industry leading high-quality reports with the speed and security that our clients demand."

3 Business Days: Alias Intelligence Redefines Background Investigations with 70% Faster Turnaround Time Post this

Quicker access to intelligence is particularly well-timed given the projected surge of M&A activity in 2024, propelled by pent-up demand and the potential stabilization of interest rates (source: Reuters). Alias stands prepared to play an important role in facilitating deal flow by helping all clients achieve their due diligence in the most efficient manner possible.

Chief Technology Officer, Marcus Viereckl commented on the context behind this advancement -

"At the heart of our industry, accuracy is non-negotiable – it's our absolute commitment. But we're also all about speed. Modern technology has unlocked the potential for rapid due diligence, and we have made the first of many advancements in how quickly we can get comprehensive intelligence to our clients."

Speed enhancements extend into the ordering process. Through the Portal, clients can securely submit search requests in as little as 30 seconds, initiating investigations immediately. Progress tracking is available and transparent from the moment the order is submitted to when the search is vetted and complete.

"Technology and automation have created efficiencies throughout the information landscape which make the fact that clients wait a week for a background report a complete anomaly compared to the other services our clients consume every day. I am happy to be working with Alias to define a new industry benchmark for speed and accuracy. In the future we are committed to continued improvement in both areas," suggests Bill Murphy, Advisor to Alias, Managing Partner of Cresting Wave and Former CTO of Blackstone.

"Client satisfaction is at the core of our mission," says Rudman. "These enhancements are not just improvements; they represent our commitment to empowering our clients with the tools they need to thrive in today's ever-changing world. Alias provides speed, security, and accuracy."

About Alias Intelligence

Alias Intelligence is a technology-based background investigations and due diligence firm delivering the information and insights our clients need to protect and grow their businesses. Alias provides comprehensive background checks, asset searches, corporate due diligence, and other business investigations to help our clients effectively evaluate opportunities, relationships, and risk.

SOURCE Alias Intelligence Inc.