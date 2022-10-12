3 Day Computer System Validation (CSV) Virtual Seminar: October 31, 2022 - November 2, 2022

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer System Validation ( CSV) 3 Day Virtual Seminar" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course is designed to completely immerse you in the principles, methods, and best practices of Computer System Validation (CSV).

You will learn about the regulations that impact your systems and gain hands-on practice writing validation documents. You will leave ready to lead efficient, effective, inspection-ready validation projects, whether you choose to follow a traditional waterfall or agile methodology.

Boot camp is tough and challenging. It is a three-day complete immersion in the validation process, including industry best practices and more recent advances in technology. Participants will complete hands-on validation activities through instruction, exercises, and case scenarios.

Registration Cost Includes:

Checklist of documents and the direction for how to create

Course binder

Many exercises on Validation Plan, the Requirements Traceability Matrix, and the Validation Summary Report.

Training Certificate

Please bring a laptop to boot camp. You will need internet access, spreadsheet and word processing applications and a PDF reader.

Learning Objectives

Understanding of how to comply with key FDA and international CSV regulations and guidance, such as 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11

The purpose of each validation deliverable and hands-on practice creating each deliverable, including the Validation Plan, Requirements Specification, Test Plan, Validation Tests (IQ, OQ, PQ), Trace Matrix, Test Summary, and Validation Report

Comprehension of risk-based validation techniques and how to leverage these techniques to create efficient yet compliant validation approaches

Appropriate validation strategies for many types of applications, including Cloud/SaaS, COTS, spreadsheets, and custom developed systems

Awareness of best-practices and inspector expectations for computer system validation and software quality assurance (SQA) programs

Who Should Attend:

Personnel in the following roles will benefit:

Information Technology Analysts

Information Technology Developers and Testers

Software Quality Assurance Professionals

QC/QA Managers and Analysts

Analytical Chemists

Compliance and Audit Managers

Laboratory Managers

Automation Analysts

Manufacturing Specialists and Managers

Supply Chain Specialists and Managers

Regulatory Affairs Specialists

Regulatory Submissions Specialists

Risk Management Professionals

Clinical Data Analysts

Clinical Data Managers

Clinical Trial Sponsors

Computer System Validation Specialists

GMP Training Specialists

Business Stakeholders/Subject Matter Experts

Business System/Application Testers

Vendors responsible for software development, testing and maintenance

Vendors and consultants working in the life sciences industry who are involved in computer system implementation, validation and compliance

Key Topics Covered:

AGENDA - Day 1

Module 1: Computer System Validation (CSV) Regulations

FDA Regulations and Guidance

Other Regulations and Guidance (EMA, ICH, EU, MHRA, PIC/S)

Exercise: Exploring the Regulations using the fda.gov website

Module 2: Computer System Validation Method and Models

Validation, verification, and qualification

Common SDLCs

GAMP 5 "V" Model

COTS, Cloud, SaaS, PaaS, IaaS

Spreadsheet Validation

Break 15 mins

Module 3: 21 CFR Part 11

21 CFR Part 11 Guidance

Electronic records/signatures requirements

Exercise: FDA Guidance for ER/ES

Data Integrity and Governance

Session End Time : 05:00 PM EDT

AGENDA - Day 2

Module 4: Validation Planning

Validation Strategy Document

Validation Strategy Components

Rationale for Validation Testing

GAMP 5 System Categorization

Module 5: Risk-Based Validation

Risk assessment

Risk mitigation

Exercise: Validation Plan writing

Break

Module 6: Requirements

Requirements development

User Requirements Specification (URS)

Functional Requirements Specification (FRS)

Exercise: Requirements Interviews and URS/FRS writing

Module 7: System Design and Development

System Design Configuration (SDS)

Configuration Management Specification (CMS)

Module 8: IQ, OQ, PQ Protocols, and Execution

Validation testing process

IQ purpose and contents

OQ purpose and contents

PQ purpose and contents

Module 9: Validation Testing Plan

Principles of validation testing

Testing techniques

Testing Plan purpose and contents

Exercise: Testing Plan writing

Module 10: IQ, OQ, PQ Protocols

Protocol structure and contents

Objective evidence

Test writing best practices

Test structure best practices

Exercise: IQ/OQ/PQ writing

Module 11: Test Execution

Test execution best practices

Validation failure documentation

Exercise: Validation test execution

Session End

AGENDA - Day 3

Module 12: Requirements Traceability Matrix (RTM)

Trace Matrix purpose and contents

Exercise: Trace Matrix writing

Module 13: Test and Validation Reports

Test Summary purpose and contents

Validation Report purpose and contents

Exercise: Validation Summary Report writing

Module 14: Change Management

Maintaining validation status

Change control processes

Security and Access

Audit Trail Review

Incidence Reporting

Periodic System Review

Module 15: System Retirement

Record retention

Retirement challenges

Break 15 mins

Module 16: FDA Warnings Letters

Current Trends in Compliance and Enforcement

Case Study: FDA enforcement

Exercise: Be the Consultant

Module 17: Q/A Session & CSV Exam

Activity: Exam Preparation

Final Exam

Q/A Session with the Course Instructor

Session End

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zf4b5z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets