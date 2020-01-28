3-Day MCE-DD Deepwater Development Conference, 2020 (London, United Kingdom - April 21-23, 2020)

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MCE-DD Deepwater Development 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MCE Deepwater Development 2020 engages key members of the deepwater oil and gas community by providing a stage for world-class technical discussions focusing on the technology, innovation and experience paving the way to realizing a future of increasing demand. The technical program works together with the focused exhibition and valuable networking opportunities to create an environment conducive to better understanding the long-term vision of the global deepwater industry.

MCE Deepwater Development is recognized as the leading conference addressing technical issues related to engineering, development, and production of oil and gas in deep and ultra-deepwater arenas around the world. As our industry confronts new challenges, the sharing of deepwater experience will play a critical role in improving the quality, safety, and economics vital to the future of the industry.



The mission of MCEDD is to provide a focused event, based in Europe and completely dedicated to the advancement of global exploration and production. The conference addresses the myriad of technical issues and challenges confronting this industry while offering networking opportunities unrivalled by any other industry event.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zex5fr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

