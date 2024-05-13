3 Logicalis Leaders Honored as CRN Women of the Channel for 2024

Jessica Soqui, Melissa Hooker and Nancy Saltzman honored on the annual list

TROY, Mich., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, a leading global technology service provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named three of its leaders to the Women of the Channel list for 2024: Jessica Soqui, Senior Vice President of Services; Nancy Saltzman, Senior Vice President General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; and Melissa Hooker, Director, Managed Services Operations. Each woman plays an essential role in shaping the Logicalis channel strategy, and this recognition underscores the value of those contributions.

Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

In addition to being recognized as a Woman of the Channel, Soqui was also honored for the second year in a row as part of the 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100, an elite subset of prominent leaders selected from the CRN® 2024 Women of the Channel list.

The Power 100 list recognizes some of the most influential women leaders from technology vendors and distributors who consistently contribute their advocacy and expertise to advancing the channel. The women on the Power 100 demonstrate deep dedication to improving outcomes and opportunities for their own organizations and the full IT channel ecosystem.

"Jessica, Nancy and Melissa are true examples of what it means to be Architects of Change™, and we are thrilled to see that recognized by this year's Women of the Channel awards," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "This recognition underscores the vital roles each play in Logicalis' success, and in turn, the success of our clients and partners."

As Senior Vice President of Services, Soqui is responsible for all service delivery functions, including Managed Services, Professional Services and Service Desk operations. She is dedicated to standardizing operations and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. Her commitment to enhancing both the customer and employee experience underscores her passion for delivering exceptional service.

Saltzman provides leadership, strategy and direction to Logicalis US and oversees all legal and compliance activities in her role as Senior Vice President General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. She serves as a collaborative business partner and trusted advisor to Logicalis' senior management and its board of directors.

Recently promoted to Director, Managed Services Operations, Hooker leads the efforts to achieve the strategic vision of one services organization and is instrumental in the modernization of Logicalis' managed services operating model. She champions AIOPS, proactive problem management, and automation to deliver greater value to clients.

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

