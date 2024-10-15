Logicalis launch Sustainable IT solutions blueprint to accelerate their customers journey to net zero

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, a global IT solutions and managed services provider, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Sustainable IT solutions blueprint, designed to propel organisations towards a more environmentally conscious and carbon efficient IT infrastructure.

In the Logicalis 2024 CIO report, 93% of CIOs responded that 'IT is core to the success of their organisation's sustainability goals', today's launch highlights Logicalis' commitment to helping customers deliver those sustainability goals through IT.

The sustainable IT solutions blueprint, available initially in the UK and Ireland, is designed to help customers, evaluate, navigate and mitigate carbon in their environment through a data-driven approach to carbon reduction and circularity.

The blueprint launch encompasses five key Sustainable IT solutions with further offers to be developed in the coming months:

Sustainability maturity assessment: A thorough evaluation of an organisation's current IT sustainability practices, identifying areas for improvement and optimisation. Sustainable network transformation: Implementing cutting-edge network solutions that reduce energy consumption and enhance operational efficiency. Smart and sustainable building solutions: Integrating intelligent technologies to create eco-friendly, energy-efficient workspaces. Circular IT solutions: Offering take-back programmes and remanufactured equipment options to minimise e-waste and promote resource conservation. Sustainable managed services: Leveraging the Digital Fabric Platform to deliver a carbon score on the IT in your environment while offering further recommendations to optimise IT Health.

Neil Eke, CEO of Logicalis UK and Ireland commented on the launch:

"Our Sustainable IT solutions launch exemplifies Logicalis' commitment to becoming the sustainable IT partner of choice in the UK and Ireland. In the transition to a low-carbon economy, our customers are looking for comprehensive tools and expertise to meet regulatory requirements and advance IT sustainability. By addressing the unique challenges organisations face, we're empowering businesses to turn sustainability into a driver of innovation and growth, aligning perfectly with our mission to architect change in the digital world."

Bob Bailkoski, CEO of Logicalis, added:

"With the tech industry accounting for 14% of global emissions by 2040, our Sustainable IT solutions represent a significant step in empowering organisations to achieve their environmental goals whilst delivering efficiencies in their IT infrastructure. I'm delighted to see the UK and Ireland leading the way in Sustainable IT. By integrating sustainability into every aspect of the IT lifecycle, we're not just transforming businesses; we're contributing to a more sustainable future."

Driving sustainable digital transformation

Logicalis' Sustainable IT solutions blueprint is set to redefine the approach to IT infrastructure and management. By seamlessly integrating sustainability into every stage of the digital transformation journey, Logicalis is enabling organisations to reduce their environmental impact, optimise resource utilisation, and drive long-term business value.

For more information about Logicalis' Sustainable IT solutions blueprint and how it can benefit your organisation, please visit https://www.logicalis.com/solutions-and-services/business-outcomes/sustainable-it.

