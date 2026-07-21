3 Million+ Clients Enroll in New BofA Rewards™ Program in First Seven Weeks

Expansion of no fee loyalty program offers rewards to 30 million more Bank of America clients

Key points

BofA Rewards program sees surge in new members since launching May 27, 2026.

Members in the no fee [1] loyalty program are uniquely rewarded for their full relationship.

loyalty program are uniquely rewarded for their full relationship. Member benefits include credit card reward bonuses, cash back deals and discounts from more than 15,000 national and local merchants, enhanced fraud and identity monitoring features, subscription credits, curated lifestyle experiences, and more.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced that more than 3 million clients have enrolled in BofA Rewards™ since the program launched on May 27, 2026. The no fee loyalty program rewards and recognizes clients for their full relationship across their Bank of America banking and Merrill investing accounts and is available to any client with a personal checking account.

"The response to BofA Rewards has been tremendous. More than 3 million enrollments in seven weeks tells us the program is resonating with clients who enjoy being rewarded for their full relationship," said Mary Hines Droesch, Head of Consumer and Small Business Products & Analytics at Bank of America. "Whether it's cash back offers, enhanced rewards or exclusive benefits, BofA Rewards is designed to deliver value in ways that are meaningful, easy to use, and tailored to how people live their everyday financial lives."

BofA Rewards features expanded benefits designed to help clients get more from their relationship with Bank of America. Benefits include credit card reward bonuses; cash back deals and discounts from more than 15,000 national and local merchants; banking and lending benefits; and enhanced fraud and identity monitoring features. Members in higher tiers also have access to subscription credits and curated lifestyle experiences.

Since launch, new and existing clients have embraced the program and are increasingly engaging with its many benefits:

Approximately 17,000 new members joining the program each week are new Bank of America clients.

Nearly 1 million clients have engaged with Deals, generating millions in cash back over the last seven weeks. Deals on retail (45% of client engagement), gasoline (20%), entertainment (18%) and food (10%) are driving the greatest amount of activity, with offers at places like CVS, Shell Gasoline, Little Caesars, and Macy's seeing some of the strongest traction. All Bank of America clients have access to Deals, with members of BofA Rewards receiving additional deals and discounts.



Depending on a client's membership tier and engagement, members can receive an estimated $150 to $4,000 in annual value through the program's rewards, benefits and exclusive offers. Any client with an eligible Bank of America personal checking account can join with no minimum balance required to enroll. Nearly 14 million clients are now enrolled in BofA Rewards.

About 80% of new enrollments have been completed through Bank of America Online Banking or Mobile Banking app. The redesigned BofA Rewards digital experience makes it easier for members to discover, activate and maximize personalized rewards and benefits.

Frequently asked questions

Question: How is BofA Rewards different from Preferred Rewards?

Answer: BofA Rewards expands eligibility to millions more clients by allowing anyone with an eligible Bank of America personal checking account to enroll regardless of account balance. The program also introduces a redesigned digital experience and expanded benefits, including 15,000 cash back deals and discounts, enhanced fraud and identity monitoring features, subscription credits, curated lifestyle experiences for eligible members, and more.

Question: Is there a minimum balance required to enroll in BofA Rewards?

Answer: No. Any client with an eligible Bank of America personal checking account can enroll in BofA Rewards at no cost, making rewards and benefits available to millions more clients.

Question: Does Bank of America plan to expand and add new benefits?

Answer: Yes. Bank of America will continue evaluating opportunities to add new offers, experiences and benefits to help members get more value from their relationship with the company.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Carolyn Batt, Bank of America

Phone: 1.646.983.1369

[email protected]

MAP #9026295

Footnotes

[1] To participate, you just need an eligible Bank of America checking account. Checking accounts may have a monthly maintenance fee if waiver requirements are not met.

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation