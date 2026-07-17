Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable in August and September 2026

News provided byBank of America Corporation
Jul 17, 2026, 16:15 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:
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Series of Preferred Stock
|
Dividend per Share
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
|
$0.27234
|
July 31
|
August 17
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
|
$1,105.52311
|
August 31
|
September 15
|
Adjustable Rate Non-
|
$1,105.52311
|
August 31
|
September 15
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
|
$0.29213
|
August 15
|
August 28
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
|
$0.29223
|
August 15
|
August 28
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
|
$0.29862
|
August 15
|
August 28
|
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
|
$0.28128
|
August 1
|
August 21
|
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
|
$29.37500
|
September 1
|
September 15
|
6.000% Non-Cumulative
|
$0.3750000
|
August 1
|
August 17
|
5.375% Non-Cumulative
|
$0.3359375
|
September 1
|
September 25
|
5.000% Non-Cumulative
|
$0.3125000
|
September 1
|
September 17
|
4.250% Non-Cumulative
|
$0.2656250
|
August 1
|
August 17
|
4.750% Non-Cumulative
|
$0.2968750
|
August 1
|
August 17
|
1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
[email protected]
Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
[email protected]
Reporters May Contact:
Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
[email protected]
SOURCE Bank of America Corporation
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