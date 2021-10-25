3 Nonprofit Senior Living Communities Choose CarePredict's Innovative AI-Powered Solution to Improve Resident Care

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePredict, the leading digital health company purpose-built to meet the demands of senior living and recipient of the recent Argentum Best of Best Award, announced today the signing of multi-year agreements with three leading not-for-profit senior living communities — John Knox Village of Central Florida, Westminister Communities of Florida and Lutheran Senior Services. The communities will adopt CarePredict's cohesive solution that provides operators with a single pane of glass view to manage all aspects of care delivery from resident health and safety, workforce productivity and operational efficiency.

CarePredict is showcasing its all-in-one integrated platform at Booth 2609, Leading Age 2021 Annual Meeting

CarePredict was the first to market with a smart wearable, Tempo™, that observes a resident's daily activity and behavior patterns for changes that precede health declines. This ability to detect the early signs of a health concern allows the facility staff to intervene before there is an actual issue, allowing for preventive care and improving the overall wellbeing of residents. Peer-reviewed and published studies show that CarePredict can reduce hospitalizations by 39 percent, falls by 69 percent, increase the length of stay by 67 percent, and improve staff response time to resident requests by 37 percent.

"With CarePredict, we will be able to detect changes in the behavior patterns of our residents and predict if a health concern could be on the horizon," ShaNa Benner, LSS Lutheran Village executive director, said. "This state-of-the-art technology complements our home-like atmosphere, creating the right balance. Our priority is always our residents, and we feel CarePredict's innovative system will help us provide the very best care possible."

CarePredict provides insights to operators on workforce productivity, including the time to respond, automated documentation of care services provided, and automatically tracks the time caregivers spend with residents in direct care and non-care activities. For Memory care residents, CarePredict's customizable geofence alerts helps contribute to their safety without compromising their independence. All of this is made possible by CarePredict's advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time location system with room-level accuracy for both residents and staff. The multi-functional, sensor-laden Tempo is also packed with features that improve the resident experience, such as integration for keyless door access, a concierge services button to notify staff of assistance needed, and two-way voice that allows residents to speak to staff, thus helping residents receive timely assistance.

"While the nonprofit side of the industry has held up to the pressures of the pandemic better than its for-profit counterpart, it is not immune to the challenges of staff shortage and the heightened need for resident safety and health," said Satish Movva, CEO and Founder, CarePredict. "Advanced technology like ours that augments caregivers is a critical piece that allows facilities to maintain the superior quality of care."

CarePredict will showcase its all-in-one integrated platform at Booth 2609, Leading Age 2021 Annual Meeting in Atlanta next week. Leading Age represents more than 5,000 nonprofit aging service providers. For more information or to schedule a demo at the event, email [email protected]

About CarePredict:

CarePredict's mission is to help caregivers of seniors take timely action. Based on the science that changes in daily activities and behavior patterns precede health declines, CarePredict's award-winning smart wearable, Tempo™, autonomously understands these patterns and alerts professional and family caregivers on changes that warrant attention. Since 2013 we've created solutions that offer peace of mind and improve the quality of life for seniors at home and in senior living facilities. Visit www.carepredict.com.

CarePredict is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

