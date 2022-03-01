3 Signs It's Time To Get New Glasses

"Don't let your eyes pay the price for too much screen time," says Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express CMO. "A visit to the eye doctor and new glasses can enhance your vision and make everyday tasks feel like a whole new experience no matter where you work."

3 Signs You Need New Glasses:

Experiencing extensive eye strain and fatigue: Neck pain, headaches, and dry eyes all signal eyes are getting tired and may need a correction. After getting a new prescription from an eye doctor, try lens treatments like UltraXBlu to help filter harmful blue light from digital screens for additional protection. Vision Changes: Any changes to your sight like blurred vision or squinting to see clearly are key indicators it's time for an eye exam. Most likely, new glasses with an updated lens prescription will do the trick. See clearly faster at Eyemart Express with same-day glasses thanks to the optical retailer's on-site lens labs. Time in the Sun: Prolonged sun exposure from jobs that require being outside for long periods, such as delivery drivers and waiting tables, can irritate eyes, according to The Vision Council. Get prescription sunglasses with a gray tint to reduce brightness and keep vision clear while on the road or working outdoors.

Visit an Eyemart Express to protect your eyes while on the job and keep them healthy for years to come.

