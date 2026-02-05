Gold Medal Vision: Eye Doctors Warn Snow Glare and Other Winter Conditions Can Be as Harmful as Summer Sun

"People associate sun damage with summer, but winter can be just as harsh on your eyes and sometimes more so," says Dr. Tom Determan, O.D., an eye doctor and Eyemart Express associate with more than 30 years of experience. "Snow reflects sunlight, glare reduces visibility, and cold air dries out the eyes. These factors can affect everyone during winter activities, whether skiing on the slopes or behind the wheel of a car driving in snowy weather."

Snow and ice can reflect up to 80% of the sun's UV rays, increasing exposure compared to the summer months, even on cloudy days when UV exposure can penetrate through clouds on a snowy day. That glare can temporarily reduce vision clarity and increase safety risks, particularly when driving or spending time outdoors.

"During the Winter Games, we see athletes wearing specialized eyewear to protect their vision," says Dr. Determan. "Everyday people face many of the same conditions but often don't realize they need protection, too."

Dr. Determan states winter presents unique environmental factors that can impact vision and safety, including:

Cold, dry air that can worsen dry eye symptoms

Lenses that fog up due to temperature changes between indoor and outdoor environments

Snow glare that reduces image contrast and visibility, and increases eye strain, particularly while driving

Increased UV exposure due to sunlight reflecting off snow and ice

Unprotected eyes can experience strain, irritation, hypersensitivity to light and inflammation of the cornea—all issues that can affect safety during daily activities.

As a national optical retailer focused on increased eye care access, Eyemart Express offers affordable eyewear solutions designed to protect eyes during the winter months without customers having to endure long waits and high costs. Options include:

Anti-fog coatings on lenses to support clear vision in changing temperatures

Polarized lenses to reduce glare and improve clarity

UV-protective lenses to shield the eyes from snow-reflected sunlight

"Elite athletes train and have access to the latest innovations to avoid these visual disruptions. We can all benefit from the same science with the right eyewear," says Dr. Determan.

Eyemart Express offers adults and kids more than 2,000 frames that can be made into glasses and sunglasses to protect the eyes this winter. Local Eyemart Express stores boast on-site lens labs with skilled lab technicians who can make glasses in as little as 30 minutes, and the online store offers free next-day shipping.

