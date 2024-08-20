3 Smart Ways to Support Brain Health

MISSION, Kan., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Staying healthy goes far beyond physical activity. If you're laying out a path toward healthier living, keep your brain's fitness top of mind. As the command center of the body, it influences every aspect of life and requires healthy stimulation, nourishment and adequate rest.

Consider a few key suggestions from the experts at the Mayo Clinic to keep your brain sharp:

Chicken and Grape Cauliflower Rice Bowl Photo courtesy of California Table Grapes

Satisfy Cravings with Healthy Foods

You can establish a strong foundation for brain health by consuming healthy, whole foods such as whole grains, fish, legumes and healthy fats, plus an abundance of fruits and vegetables, including grapes and leafy greens. Research suggests grapes help maintain a healthy brain. In a human study of elderly subjects with mild cognitive decline, UCLA researchers found consuming 2 1/4 cups of grapes every day preserved healthy metabolic activity in regions of the brain associated with early-stage Alzheimer's disease.

Combinations of these healthy foods can be made into tasty dishes that support brain health such as this Chicken and Grape Cauliflower Rice Bowl, which features fresh Grapes from California alongside grilled chicken, cauliflower, zucchini, garbanzo beans and healthy spices.

Sleep Well

Health experts recommend aiming for at least seven hours of sleep per night. As noted by the Mayo Clinic, adequate sleep may help boost overall memory and brain health by giving the brain time to effectively consolidate memories.

Sweat It Out

Physical activity provides well-known benefits for the entire body, including increasing blood flow to the brain. After breaking a sweat, make sure you refuel with a post-workout snack like Grapes from California for natural hydration and an energy boost.

For more information on grapes and brain health, visit GrapesfromCalifornia.com and find more tasty recipes that support brain health.

Chicken and Grape Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Servings: 4

Chicken:

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 pound (3-4 pieces) small boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

Zucchini:

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 medium zucchini, trimmed and cut into 3/4-inch chunks

1 1/3 cups halved red Grapes from California

Cauliflower Rice:

1 bag (1 pound) thawed frozen riced cauliflower

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1/3 cup water

2 large garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 can (15 ounces) garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed well

1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

To make chicken: In medium bowl, combine oil, garlic, ginger and cumin. Add turmeric, season lightly with salt and pepper, to taste, and whisk to blend. Lightly pound chicken pieces to even them out then turn to coat in oil-spice mixture. Let stand 20-30 minutes.

Heat heavy, large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add chicken, smooth side down, and cook until golden brown underneath, about 4 minutes. Flip with spatula, reduce heat to medium and cook about 4 minutes until just cooked through. Transfer chicken to plate and tent with foil. Do not clean pan.

To make zucchini: In medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil until hot. Add zucchini pieces and cook, stirring often until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat.

To make cauliflower rice: In colander, drain cauliflower well. In same large skillet used for chicken, add oil, onion and water over medium heat; cook, stirring until softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic, ginger, cumin and turmeric; cook, stirring, 3 minutes. Add drained cauliflower and garbanzo beans; cook until hot, about 5 minutes. Stir in cilantro and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Divide cauliflower rice among four large soup bowls. Slice chicken against grain and arrange on top of cauliflower rice along with grapes and cooked zucchini. Serve warm.

Nutritional information per serving: 420 calories; 34 g protein; 42 g carbohydrates; 14 g fat (30% calories from fat); 2.5 g saturated fat (5% calories from saturated fat); 65 mg cholesterol; 280 mg sodium; 10 g fiber.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate