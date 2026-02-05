3 Surprising Mistakes Senior Cruisers Are Making, According to Squaremouth's Findings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's senior cruisers are seasoned and spend more on trips than travelers of other generations, yet many are making crucial travel insurance mistakes that could cost them thousands.

According to Squaremouth, 95% of seniors (65 or older) taking a cruise in 2026 are repeat cruise-goers. This population is booking the longest and most expensive cruises, spending more than two weeks at sea and an average of $6,950.

Despite their cruise experience and significant trip investments, many miss out on essential travel insurance benefits and are therefore at serious risk of substantial financial losses.

Squaremouth outlines three mistakes senior cruisers are making and offers tips to ensure they are better protected before their next trip:

Underinsuring Yourself Medically: 76% of senior travelers assume that Medicare will cover them abroad; however, most domestic health insurance plans do not provide coverage outside of the U.S. While a large population of senior cruisers do purchase medical coverage, a significant number select improper coverage amounts.



Medical evacuations alone can cost up to $250,000 or more, depending on the location, according to the CDC. With this in mind, cruisers should have at least $100k in Emergency Medical coverage and at least $250k in Medical Evacuation coverage, however:



• 32% of senior cruisers buy less than $100k in Emergency Medical coverage

• 35% buy less than $250k in Medical Evacuation coverage



This means that ⅓ of seniors have insufficient coverage, leaving them vulnerable to extremely high medical costs if they get sick or injured while on their cruise.



Waiting Too Long to Buy Your Policy: Senior travelers face a higher likelihood of having medical complications than other groups, with many already having a pre-existing condition like heart issues or diabetes. Coupled with more expensive trips, these seniors are at a greater risk of being stuck with expensive claims. That makes certain travel insurance benefits especially valuable, in particular:



• Pre-Existing Condition coverage, because they are more likely to have an existing medical issue.

• Cancel For Any Reason and Interruption For Any Reason, because the added flexibility can provide additional financial protection.



However, 55% of senior cruisers miss out on these coverages because they buy their policy too late. To be eligible for these benefits, you must buy them within 14-21 days of your initial trip deposit. Seniors should prioritize buying their travel insurance promptly to ensure they are eligible for these valuable benefits.



Skipping Out on Key Cancellation Coverage: Despite spending a lot on trips, too many seniors are relying on cruise line policies, which often have poor cancellation terms or only provide cruise vouchers instead of true refunds. These travelers could be risking financial loss and are missing out on the added peace of mind that cancellation benefits can offer.



• 23% of senior cruisers don't buy Trip Cancellation coverage at all, leaving them responsible for out-of-pocket costs. You should only skip out on cancellation benefits if you don't have any non-refundable trip expenses or if you are covered elsewhere, like a credit card.

• As previously mentioned, 55% of senior cruisers miss out on CFAR coverage because they waited too long to buy a policy, giving them even less flexibility to cancel for reasons not covered under a standard policy.

By purchasing travel insurance early, ensuring proper medical coverage, and including cancellation protections, senior travelers can protect themselves from costly pitfalls and cruise with confidence.

To quote and compare cruise insurance plans on Squaremouth's website, click here.

Methodology: Squaremouth analyzed internal survey responses, sales data, and travel insurance quote data from senior travelers to identify common mistakes made by cruisers age 65 and older.

