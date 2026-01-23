Over Half the U.S. Faces Winter Storm Disruptions: What Travelers Should Know About Travel Insurance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the worst winter storm of the season approaches, more than 160 million people are bracing for freezing rain, heavy snowfall, and sub-zero temperatures.

With many major cities and airports expected to be impacted, travelers are preparing for inevitable disruptions to their existing trip plans, such as flight cancellations, delays, and difficulty reaching the airport due to dangerous conditions.

Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth , shares what travelers need to know about travel insurance coverage ahead of the looming storm.

"If you're thinking of buying a travel insurance policy now , you likely won't be covered to cancel your trip due to the storm as it is now a foreseeable, or 'known' event," Valdez explains. "However, there are certain plans that may still provide coverage for disruptions caused by inclement weather."

If You Purchase a Travel Insurance Plan Now:

Trip Cancellation coverage will not apply to this storm, as it's already a foreseen event.

will not apply to this storm, as it's already a foreseen event. While it's too late for cancellation coverage, the Trip Delay and Missed Connection benefits could still apply. These benefits can cover meals, accommodations, and transportation expenses if you're significantly delayed by at least 3-12 hours due to weather.

and benefits could still apply. These benefits can cover meals, accommodations, and transportation expenses if you're significantly delayed by at least 3-12 hours due to weather. If needing to cancel is your main concern, add-on benefits, such as Cancel For Any Reason and Interruption For Any Reason , may still be an option. These benefits allow you to cancel or shorten your trip for any reason at all. However, they are time-sensitive and only available for 14-21 days after making your initial trip deposit, depending on the plan.

If You Purchased a Policy Before the Storm was Named:

Your plan likely has coverage for winter storms. This can include coverage for cancellations, interruptions, delays, and missed connections, depending on your plan type.

If you experience trip disruptions, keep track of carrier communications, receipts, and reach out to your travel insurance provider as soon as possible to confirm what benefits may apply and start a claim.

As the upcoming storm approaches, it's important to be prepared for travel disruptions and understand how travel insurance coverage may offer you financial protection.

Learn more about travel insurance coverage during winter storms here .

