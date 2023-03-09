3 Ways Parents Can Encourage Social Emotional Learning in Children

MISSION, Kan., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Most parents would agree the quality of their children's education plays a key role in their overall development. While parents are optimistic about the future of education, they also recognize children have educational needs beyond what is considered the standard.

Photo courtesy of KinderCare

A Harris Poll survey on behalf of KinderCare found 83% of parents believe it's important for children to be raised with social emotional skills, 84% believe it's important children learn to treat others the way they want to be treated and 83% believe kindness should be a core value in the way children are educated. Now, parents want a focus on social emotional skills, mental health, kindness and understanding differences.

Consider these three ways parents can encourage social and emotional learning in their children:

Practice Emotional Literacy at Home: Disagreements among parents and siblings are almost inevitable at home. While this can seem challenging to handle, it can serve as an opportunity for children to practice emotional literacy by identifying their feelings and the feelings of others. It also gives children the opportunity to practice their listening skills and put themselves in the other person's shoes. By using these skills, children can develop a stronger sense of empathy and understand how their emotions drive their actions.



Practice Mindfulness with a Relaxing Activity: Mindfulness can help children understand and regulate their emotions, especially when it becomes a regular habit. Parents can instill this habit in their kids by picking a set time to do activities in a calm space at home every day such as reading a book, listening to calm music or something as simple as deep breathing.



Provide Unplugged Opportunities to Connect with Other Children: Activities that don't revolve around a screen and encourage in-person socialization with peers can provide opportunities for children to practice building their social emotional skills. Programs like KinderCare's Champ Camp include indoor and outdoor group activities as well as field trips designed to help children use their natural creativity and curiosity to learn and develop important social skills.

