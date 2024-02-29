3 Weird (And Delicious) Ways to Incorporate Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil in Your Diet

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil is A Supercharged Olive Oil For Optimal Wellness

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive oil , a staple in the Mediterranean diet, has long been celebrated for its remarkable health benefits. This culinary gem is linked to various advantages for heart health and overall well-being. Also packed with polyphenols, some studies have shown that olive oil can support a healthy heart, circulatory system, and immune function while aiding in weight loss.

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil is a strong and tasty olive oil infused with hydroxytyrosol, a naturally occurring polyphenol renowned for its exceptional ability to combat free radicals in the body. With an extraordinary concentration of hydroxytyrosol, boasting up to 30 times more than regular olive oils, and fortified with potent antioxidant properties, Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil delivers a wide array of benefits that surpass those found in conventional olive oil.

A prominent advocate of olive oil's extraordinary properties is world-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and regenerative medicine practitioner, Dr. Steven Gundry. "The only purpose of food is to get olive oil in your mouth," Dr. Gundry often says.

In addition to tossing it on your salads and cooking with it, Dr. Gundry shares three unconventional yet delectable methods to incorporate more olive oil into your daily routine.

Ice cream: Elevate your dessert game by drizzling olive oil on your favorite ice cream. The subtle richness adds a delightful twist to the sweetness.





Coffee: Elevate your morning coffee experience by adding a teaspoon of olive oil. This simple addition combines two incredibly polyphenol-rich foods, providing an ideal morning boost.





Baked goods: Infuse your baked goods with a dose of polyphenols by swapping out harmful, highly-processed vegetable oil and using olive oil, instead, in your cakes, breads, and cookies. The result? Moist, flavorful treats that come with added nutritional benefits.

For optimal health benefits and an unparalleled taste experience, Dr. Gundry recommends the Gundry MD™ Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . This revolutionary product is derived from uniquely potent Moroccan olive trees, delivering optimum health benefits and a robust, delicious flavor.*

What is Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil?

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil is a potent olive oil designed to provide unparalleled health benefits and flavor. With a remarkable concentration of up to 30 times more hydroxytyrosol polyphenols compared to many traditional olive oils, this revolutionary product offers multifaceted support for heart health, skin softness, weight management, immune function, and joint and muscle comfort. These unique benefits stem from the extraordinary olive trees that Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil is crafted with.*

Cultivated in a challenging desert environment, these olive trees undergo a "nutrient surge" that imparts the olive oil with exceptional hydroxytyrosol polyphenol content. The high polyphenol concentration also gives Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil a distinct taste, setting it apart from other olive oils in the market. Expect a slightly bitter yet robust flavor that may require some adjustment for those new to this oil.

Where to Purchase Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil

Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil can be purchased on the Gundry MD website for $49.95 with a 90-day purchase-price guarantee.

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil

For optimal results, take 1 or more tablespoons of Gundry MD Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil daily. Dr. Steven Gundry suggests exploring his unique recommendations to enhance your olive oil consumption. Whether you prefer baking with it, dressing your salads, or add it to your green smoothie, there are numerous ways to enjoy its benefits.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Energy Renew , and Bio Complete 3 . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.†

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and is currently the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free Plant Paradox Diet. His new book Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Gundry MD