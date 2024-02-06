Recognize National Senior Independence Month by Supporting Your Vitality With Gundry MD Energy Renew

A Dietary Supplement That Helps Recharge Your Energy and Fight Visible Signs of Aging

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- February is National Senior Independence Month. It is dedicated to empowering our senior community with the tools and knowledge to achieve well-being and vitality. Dr. Steven Gundry, a cardiothoracic surgeon and renowned expert in health and nutrition, provides invaluable tips to help maintain independence and vitality at any age.

Gundry MD Energy Renew is a dietary supplement crafted with the delightful flavors of passionfruit and hibiscus. This specially crafted supplement is designed to help bolster your body's cell vitality, enabling the generation of energy. Formulated with the finest ingredients, including an exclusive polyphenol blend, Gundry MD Energy Renew cannot only support healthy energy levels but also help promote sustained wakefulness and mental clarity, aiding in your daily recovery.

Navigating the natural changes that come with aging, like pains and decreased energy, can be challenging. But, Dr. Gundry teaches that aging does not have to equate to this. His motto is to help people 'die young at a ripe old age.' Dr. Gundry emphasizes three key tips to support longevity and vitality:

Exercise Snacking: Incorporating short bursts of physical activity throughout the day, or as he likes to call it, "exercise snacking" Exercise snacking is a powerful way to boost energy levels and enhance overall well-being. Simple, quick exercises can make a significant difference in maintaining mobility and vitality, such as doing squats while brushing your teeth, dancing in your living room to an entire song, or leg or calf raises while you're watching TV Gut-Buddy Friendly Diet: Dr. Gundry advocates for a diet that feeds your good gut bacteria and starves the bad bacteria. Eat foods with soluble fiber, like asparagus and pressure-cooked beans. Incorporate fermented foods, like sauerkraut and sugar-free coconut yogurt, daily. And avoid sugary, highly processed foods. Take Supplements: To further support your energy levels and vitality, Dr. Gundry recommends using Gundry MD Energy Renew . This unique supplement features a robust blend of superfruits and hibiscus, combined with D-Ribose and Acetyl L-Carnitine. These ingredients work synergistically to support your energy stores and combat the unpleasant discomfort that comes with aging.†*

Energy Renew also boasts a distinctive blend of superfruit extracts, delivering a mega-boost of polyphenols. These compounds act as powerful antioxidants and help "rewind the clock" and offer support to tired, aging cells. By incorporating Gundry MD Energy Renew into your daily routine, you can take proactive steps towards maintaining independence and embracing the joys of aging with vitality.†*

What is Gundry MD Energy Renew?

Gundry MD Energy Renew is a passion fruit-flavored dietary supplement designed to unleash the benefits of its unique blend of ingredients, promoting youthful energy and vitality. This powerful formula includes superfruits and hibiscus, coupled with D-Ribose and Acetyl L-Carnitine, working harmoniously to help boost cellular energy without the risk of crashing.

Within Gundry MD Energy Renew, superfruits flood your body with antioxidants, supporting the immune system and facilitating easier weight management. Meanwhile, the combination of D-Ribose and Acetyl L-Carnitine enhances alertness throughout the day, promoting a youthful feeling and contributing to healthy-looking skin. This well-balanced blend of potent energy boosters and superfruits serves as an ideal pick-me-up for those grappling with exhaustion, weakness, or premature visible aging. Gundry MD Energy Renew also features healthy compounds capable of virtually support aging cells. This unique aspect of the supplement can help foster independence and mobility as you age, making it a comprehensive solution for your overall well-being.†*

Where to Purchase Gundry MD Energy Renew

Gundry MD Energy Renew can be purchased on the Gundry MD website for the cost of $74.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Energy Renew

Gundry MD Energy Renew can be effortlessly prepared by mixing one scoop of the passionfruit-hibiscus flavored powder with 8 oz. of water. You can incorporate this supplement into your routine at any time of day. Simply mix, sip, and experience the revitalizing benefits of Gundry MD Energy Renew.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.†

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and is currently the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free Plant Paradox Diet. His new book Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact:

Ashley Beenen

[email protected]

SOURCE Gundry MD