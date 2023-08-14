3-Year-Old Girl Abandoned at Primrose School, Parents Suing to Get Answers for Daughter's Trauma

The Button Law Firm represents family claiming Primrose School of Eldorado failed to honor safety promises and forged signatures after their daughter was neglected

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collin County parents Fernando and Cristina Cossich are seeking answers from Primrose School of Eldorado in McKinney. The couple is now suing the daycare center, claiming workers abandoned their 3-year-old daughter in a dark classroom on Oct. 20, 2022. The girl's teacher did not notice she was missing until another worker entered the dark room and found the little girl alone and terrified, according to the complaint.

Collin County parents are suing Primrose School of Eldorado in McKinney, claiming workers abandoned their 3-year-old daughter in a dark classroom on Oct. 20, 2022. The girl’s teacher did not notice she was missing until another worker entered the dark room and found the little girl alone and terrified, according to the complaint. The suit states staff members at the daycare center even went as far as forging the parents' signatures on the state-required incident report.

Furthermore, the complaint outlines findings from an independent investigation by the state of Texas' childcare licensing division that discovered Primrose School of Eldorado failed to maintain appropriate supervision of the little girl.

Shockingly, staff members at the facility even went as far as forging the Cossiches' signatures on the incident report. The suit claims the couple was not aware of the state-required report until they were questioned by the investigator.

Fernando and Cristina selected Primrose School of Eldorado for their young daughter because of the facility's "health and safety first" promises. However, the lawsuit alleges "Primrose's promises and assurances were false." The daycare center had been cited 16 times by the state over a five-year period for an array of violations, including failing to follow child supervision requirements and putting unqualified workers with incomplete background checks in charge of watching children, leading to the incident involving the Cossiches' daughter.

"Primrose School of Eldorado was extremely irresponsible for ignoring safety standards created to prevent incidents like this," says Russell Button, founder of The Button Law Firm and the daycare injury lawyer representing the Cossich family. "There was no need for my clients' 3-year-old daughter to endure this trauma. The school made a promise to parents like my clients that it would closely supervise children, yet they forgot about her."

Following the incident, Primrose School of Eldorado claimed it adhered to the protective measures implemented by the state of Texas. However, according to the suit, the daycare center was cited again for abandoning a child in a classroom in March 2023—just five months after the incident involving the Cossiches' daughter. The suit states the child in this second incident was not found until a parent arrived at the end of the day to pick them up.

"We hope this lawsuit prompts Primrose School of Eldorado to finally prioritize child safety after ignoring multiple citations," says Button.

The case is Fernando Cossich and Cristina Cossich, Individually and as Parents and Next Friend of M.C., a minor child, vs. Serakon for Kids, LTD, d/b/a Primrose School of Eldorado; and Kodala for Kids, LP d/b/a The Primrose School of Eldorado, Cause No. 366-04349-2023 in Collin County, Texas. A copy of the complaint can be accessed here.

About the Button Law Firm

The Button Law Firm (buttonlawfirm.com) is a Texas-based personal injury law firm that advocates for children and their families in meaningful litigation to make local communities safer. The firm focuses on daycare and child-related injuries such as abuse and neglect cases, finger injuries, toy-related injuries, and catastrophic injuries. With attorneys in Dallas, Houston, and Midland, The Button Law Firm helps families across the Lone Star State.

SOURCE The Button Law Firm