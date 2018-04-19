$30+ Billion Intelligent Transportation System Market, 2023 - Roadways, Railways, Aviation & Maritime

The intelligent transportation system (ITS) market in roadways is expected to be worth USD 23.35 Billion in 2018 and USD 30.74 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.65% between 2018 and 2023.

The major drivers for the market include increasing concerns related to public safety, increasing traffic congestion problem, and favorable government initiatives for effective traffic management.

Hardware offering is expected to lead the overall ITS market in roadways. The large market size for hardware is owing to the implementation of numerous heterogeneous devices, including cameras, sensors, intelligent traffic management systems, and advanced traveler information systems across the ITS infrastructure of any region. In addition, these high-end systems are synchronized to respond in real time; hence, these are likely to need frequent software updates, thereby increasing the operational cost.

The market for commercial vehicle operation (CVO) systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for the expansion of transportation networks and growth in the logistics sector are the key reasons for the growth of the commercial vehicle operation system market.

On the basis of application, the intelligent traffic control application held the largest share in 2017. This involves a much closer interaction between all of its constituents: drivers, pedestrians, public transportation, and traffic management systems. Adaptive signal systems, driver advisory and route planning, and automated vehicles are some of the goals set up to increase the efficiency of actual systems.

The intelligent transportation system market is largely dominated by North America and Europe because of the strong presence of key players offering ITS products in these regions. North America held the largest share of the global ITS market in 2017, while APAC is the most promising region for the ITS market, and the market in APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR because of the increasing number of megacities and the growing population in developed and developing countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Major Opportunities in the Intelligent Transportation System Market

4.2 Intelligent Transportation System Market for Roadways, By Offering

4.3 Intelligent Transportation System Market for Roadways in APAC

4.4 North America Held Largest Share of Intelligent Transportation System Market for Roadways in 2017

4.5 Intelligent Transportation System Market for Railways, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics for ITS in Roadways

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Concerns Related to Public Safety

5.2.1.2 Increasing Traffic Congestion Problem

5.2.1.3 Favorable Initiatives Taken By Government for Effective Traffic Management

5.2.1.4 Increasing Concerns Toward Protecting Environment With Ecofriendly Automobile Technology

5.2.1.5 Development of Smart Cities Across the World

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Expenses Associated With ITS Installation

5.2.2.2 Relatively Slow Growing Infrastructure Sector

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Designing and Developing Smart Vehicles Compatible With ITS

5.2.3.2 Increasing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)

5.2.3.3 Increasing Number of Economically and Technologically Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Achieving Interoperable and Standard ITS Architecture

5.3 Market Dynamics for ITS in Railways

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Concerns Regarding Security and Surveillance

5.3.1.2 Increasing Number of Railway Accidents

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Relatively Slow Growing Railway Infrastructure

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Availability of Diverse Services and Solutions

5.4 Market Dynamics for ITS in Aviation

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Growing Focus on Efficient Airline Operations

5.4.1.2 Increasing Concerns for Conservation of Environment

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Lack of Funding and Synchronization Among Agencies

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Industry Goals and Initiatives Taken to Reduce Co2 Emission

5.5 Market Dynamics for ITS in Maritime

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Improving Maritime Logistics Infrastructure

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Inappropriate Coordination Among Authorities for Integration and Information Exchange

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Enhancement of Information and Communication Technologies

5.6 Value Chain Analysis



6 ITS Market, By Protocol

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Short Range

6.2.1 Wave (IEEE 802.11)

6.2.2 Wpan (IEEE 802.15)

6.3 Long Range

6.3.1 Wimax (IEEE 802.11)

6.3.2 Ofdm

6.4 IEEE 1512

6.5 Traffic Management Data Dictionary (TMDD)

6.6 Others



7 ITS Market for Roadways, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Interface Board

7.2.1.1 Multifunctional Board

7.2.1.2 Vehicle Detection Board

7.2.1.3 Communication Board

7.2.2 Sensor

7.2.2.1 Vehicle Detection Sensor

7.2.2.2 Pedestrian Presence Sensor

7.2.2.3 Speed Sensor

7.2.3 Surveillance Camera

7.2.3.1 Thermal Camera

7.2.3.2 Aid Camera

7.2.4 Telecommunication Network

7.2.4.1 Fiber Optics

7.2.4.2 Copper Line

7.2.4.3 Wireless Media

7.2.5 Monitoring and Detection System

7.2.5.1 Automatic Number Plate Detection

7.2.5.2 Intelligent Traffic Controller

7.2.6 Others

7.2.6.1 Linked Traffic Controller

7.2.6.2 Variable Message Sign

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Visualization Software

7.3.2 Video Detection Management Software

7.3.3 Transit Management System

7.3.4 Others

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Business and Cloud Services

7.4.2 Support and Maintenance Services



8 ITS Market in Roadways, By System

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS)

8.3 Advanced Traveler Information System (ATIS)

8.3.1 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication

8.4 ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

8.5 Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)

8.6 Commercial Vehicle Operation



9 ITS Market for Roadways, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

9.3 Intelligent Traffic Control

9.3.1 Traffic Monitoring

9.3.2 Traffic Signal Control

9.3.3 Traffic Enforcement Cameras

9.3.4 Variable Traffic Message Sign

9.4 Collision Avoidance

9.5 Parking Management

9.6 Passenger Information Management

9.7 Ticketing Management

9.8 Emergency Vehicle Notification

9.9 Automotive Telematics



10 ITS Market for Railways, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Rail-Running Operation and Collision Avoidance

10.3 Passenger Information Management

10.4 Smart Ticketing

10.5 Security and Surveillance

10.6 Emergency Notification

10.7 Others



11 ITS Market for Aviation, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Security and Surveillance

11.3 Shuttle Bus Tracking

11.4 Traveler Information

11.5 Smart Ticketing

11.6 Aircraft Management

11.7 Emergency Notification

11.8 Others



12 ITS Market in Maritime, By Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Freight Arrival and Transit

12.3 Real-Time Weather Information

12.4 Scheduling of Container Movement

12.5 Emergency Notification

12.6 Others



13 Geographic Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Ranking Analysis of Players, 2017

14.3 Competitive Scenario



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 Thales

15.1.2 Siemens

15.1.3 Garmin

15.1.4 Kapsch Trafficcom

15.1.5 Tomtom International

15.1.6 Cubic

15.1.7 Q-Free

15.1.8 Efkon

15.1.9 Flir Systems

15.1.10 Denso

15.2 Key Innovators

15.2.1 Geotoll

15.2.2 Electricfeel

15.2.3 Doublemap

15.2.4 Bestmile

15.2.5 Nutonomy

15.3 Other Companies in ITS Market

15.3.1 Iteris

15.3.2 Ricardo

15.3.3 Savari

15.3.4 Transcore

15.3.5 Lanner Electronics



