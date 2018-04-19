$30+ Billion Intelligent Transportation System Market, 2023 - Roadways, Railways, Aviation & Maritime

DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Intelligent Transportation System Market by Offering, System (Advanced Traffic Management System, Advanced Traveler Information System, ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The intelligent transportation system (ITS) market in roadways is expected to be worth USD 23.35 Billion in 2018 and USD 30.74 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.65% between 2018 and 2023.
The major drivers for the market include increasing concerns related to public safety, increasing traffic congestion problem, and favorable government initiatives for effective traffic management.
Hardware offering is expected to lead the overall ITS market in roadways. The large market size for hardware is owing to the implementation of numerous heterogeneous devices, including cameras, sensors, intelligent traffic management systems, and advanced traveler information systems across the ITS infrastructure of any region. In addition, these high-end systems are synchronized to respond in real time; hence, these are likely to need frequent software updates, thereby increasing the operational cost.
The market for commercial vehicle operation (CVO) systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for the expansion of transportation networks and growth in the logistics sector are the key reasons for the growth of the commercial vehicle operation system market.
On the basis of application, the intelligent traffic control application held the largest share in 2017. This involves a much closer interaction between all of its constituents: drivers, pedestrians, public transportation, and traffic management systems. Adaptive signal systems, driver advisory and route planning, and automated vehicles are some of the goals set up to increase the efficiency of actual systems.
The intelligent transportation system market is largely dominated by North America and Europe because of the strong presence of key players offering ITS products in these regions. North America held the largest share of the global ITS market in 2017, while APAC is the most promising region for the ITS market, and the market in APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR because of the increasing number of megacities and the growing population in developed and developing countries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Major Opportunities in the Intelligent Transportation System Market
4.2 Intelligent Transportation System Market for Roadways, By Offering
4.3 Intelligent Transportation System Market for Roadways in APAC
4.4 North America Held Largest Share of Intelligent Transportation System Market for Roadways in 2017
4.5 Intelligent Transportation System Market for Railways, By Application
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics for ITS in Roadways
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Concerns Related to Public Safety
5.2.1.2 Increasing Traffic Congestion Problem
5.2.1.3 Favorable Initiatives Taken By Government for Effective Traffic Management
5.2.1.4 Increasing Concerns Toward Protecting Environment With Ecofriendly Automobile Technology
5.2.1.5 Development of Smart Cities Across the World
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Expenses Associated With ITS Installation
5.2.2.2 Relatively Slow Growing Infrastructure Sector
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Designing and Developing Smart Vehicles Compatible With ITS
5.2.3.2 Increasing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)
5.2.3.3 Increasing Number of Economically and Technologically Developing Countries
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Achieving Interoperable and Standard ITS Architecture
5.3 Market Dynamics for ITS in Railways
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Increasing Concerns Regarding Security and Surveillance
5.3.1.2 Increasing Number of Railway Accidents
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Relatively Slow Growing Railway Infrastructure
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Availability of Diverse Services and Solutions
5.4 Market Dynamics for ITS in Aviation
5.4.1 Drivers
5.4.1.1 Growing Focus on Efficient Airline Operations
5.4.1.2 Increasing Concerns for Conservation of Environment
5.4.2 Restraints
5.4.2.1 Lack of Funding and Synchronization Among Agencies
5.4.3 Opportunities
5.4.3.1 Industry Goals and Initiatives Taken to Reduce Co2 Emission
5.5 Market Dynamics for ITS in Maritime
5.5.1 Drivers
5.5.1.1 Improving Maritime Logistics Infrastructure
5.5.2 Restraints
5.5.2.1 Inappropriate Coordination Among Authorities for Integration and Information Exchange
5.5.3 Opportunities
5.5.3.1 Enhancement of Information and Communication Technologies
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
6 ITS Market, By Protocol
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Short Range
6.2.1 Wave (IEEE 802.11)
6.2.2 Wpan (IEEE 802.15)
6.3 Long Range
6.3.1 Wimax (IEEE 802.11)
6.3.2 Ofdm
6.4 IEEE 1512
6.5 Traffic Management Data Dictionary (TMDD)
6.6 Others
7 ITS Market for Roadways, By Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Interface Board
7.2.1.1 Multifunctional Board
7.2.1.2 Vehicle Detection Board
7.2.1.3 Communication Board
7.2.2 Sensor
7.2.2.1 Vehicle Detection Sensor
7.2.2.2 Pedestrian Presence Sensor
7.2.2.3 Speed Sensor
7.2.3 Surveillance Camera
7.2.3.1 Thermal Camera
7.2.3.2 Aid Camera
7.2.4 Telecommunication Network
7.2.4.1 Fiber Optics
7.2.4.2 Copper Line
7.2.4.3 Wireless Media
7.2.5 Monitoring and Detection System
7.2.5.1 Automatic Number Plate Detection
7.2.5.2 Intelligent Traffic Controller
7.2.6 Others
7.2.6.1 Linked Traffic Controller
7.2.6.2 Variable Message Sign
7.3 Software
7.3.1 Visualization Software
7.3.2 Video Detection Management Software
7.3.3 Transit Management System
7.3.4 Others
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Business and Cloud Services
7.4.2 Support and Maintenance Services
8 ITS Market in Roadways, By System
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS)
8.3 Advanced Traveler Information System (ATIS)
8.3.1 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication
8.4 ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System
8.5 Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)
8.6 Commercial Vehicle Operation
9 ITS Market for Roadways, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring
9.3 Intelligent Traffic Control
9.3.1 Traffic Monitoring
9.3.2 Traffic Signal Control
9.3.3 Traffic Enforcement Cameras
9.3.4 Variable Traffic Message Sign
9.4 Collision Avoidance
9.5 Parking Management
9.6 Passenger Information Management
9.7 Ticketing Management
9.8 Emergency Vehicle Notification
9.9 Automotive Telematics
10 ITS Market for Railways, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Rail-Running Operation and Collision Avoidance
10.3 Passenger Information Management
10.4 Smart Ticketing
10.5 Security and Surveillance
10.6 Emergency Notification
10.7 Others
11 ITS Market for Aviation, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Security and Surveillance
11.3 Shuttle Bus Tracking
11.4 Traveler Information
11.5 Smart Ticketing
11.6 Aircraft Management
11.7 Emergency Notification
11.8 Others
12 ITS Market in Maritime, By Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Freight Arrival and Transit
12.3 Real-Time Weather Information
12.4 Scheduling of Container Movement
12.5 Emergency Notification
12.6 Others
13 Geographic Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Ranking Analysis of Players, 2017
14.3 Competitive Scenario
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 Thales
15.1.2 Siemens
15.1.3 Garmin
15.1.4 Kapsch Trafficcom
15.1.5 Tomtom International
15.1.6 Cubic
15.1.7 Q-Free
15.1.8 Efkon
15.1.9 Flir Systems
15.1.10 Denso
15.2 Key Innovators
15.2.1 Geotoll
15.2.2 Electricfeel
15.2.3 Doublemap
15.2.4 Bestmile
15.2.5 Nutonomy
15.3 Other Companies in ITS Market
15.3.1 Iteris
15.3.2 Ricardo
15.3.3 Savari
15.3.4 Transcore
15.3.5 Lanner Electronics
