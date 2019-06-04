$30 Bn Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, 2025

DUBLIN, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, Global Forecast by End User, Type of Test, Disease, Informatics, Reimbursement, Company Analysis, Platform, Consumable" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The use of NGS in clinical diagnostic is one of the major factors for the future growth of NGS. Next Generation Sequencing Market is expected to surpass US$ 30 Billion by the end of the year 2025 with double digit CAGR during 2019-2025.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a recent technology in which billions of DNA strands can be sequenced through massively parallel sequencing. The Next-Generation Sequencing has revolutionized the biological study, with its ultra-high throughput, speed, and scalability; it has enabled professionals to perform a wide variety of applications and study biological systems at a level which have never been possible before.

The NGS technology is also referred to as High Throughput Sequencing. This technique minimizes the necessity for fragment-cloning methods used in Sanger sequencing of genomes. The NGS offers rapid speed, low cost, high accuracy, and accurate result even with the low sample input.

Next Generation Sequencing has the possibility to accelerate the early finding of the ailments and the recognition of pharmacogenetics markers to customize its treatments. Today, in the field of medical science, a lot of various technological advancements are going at a rapid pace and that has led to the development of a specific medicine. As a result, the development of custom made medicine has opened enormous opportunities for the application of next-generation sequencing, which could help the NGS market to grow significantly over the forecast period.

In addition; some of the major factors responsible for the growth of Next Generation Sequencing are increasing NGS application in the biological study due to its efficient advantage over traditional technologies and growing demand from the drug discovery industry. Additionally, ethical concerns associated with the whole-genome sequencing along with the lack of awareness among people are some of the factors which are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Company Analysis



All the companies have been analyzed from the following points: Overview, Recent Developments & Strategy

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pacific Biosciences

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Roche

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Driver

4.1.1 Rapid Adoption of NGS in Clinical Application

4.1.2 Advancement in Next Generation Sequencing Platforms

4.1.3 Numerous Growth Factors for Next Generation Sequencing

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market



6. Market Share - Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

6.1 By End-User

6.2 By Type of Test

6.3 By Disease

6.4 By NGS Informatics Type



7. End-User - Global Next Generation Sequencing Market

7.1 Academic Research

7.2 Healthcare

7.3 Biotech/Pharma

7.4 Government

7.5 Others



8. Type of Test - Global Clinical Next Generation Sequencing Market

8.1 Targeted Re-sequencing (TPS/WES)

8.2 RNA-Sequencing

8.3 Whole Genome Sequencing

8.4 ChIP-Sequencing

8.5 De Novo Sequencing

8.6 Methyl-Sequencing



9. Disease - Global Next Generation Sequencing Test Market

9.1 Reproductive Health

9.2 Rare Disease Diagnostics

9.3 Oncology (Cancer)

9.4 Metabolic Immune (Diagnostic)

9.5 Cardiovascular

9.6 Others



10. Platform - Global Next Generation Sequencing Market



11. Consumable - Global Next Generation Sequencing Market



12. Informatics - Global Next Generation Sequencing Market

12.1 NGS Informatics Services

12.2 Primary and Secondary Data Analysis Tools

12.3 Storage

12.4 Computing

12.5 Biological Interpretation and Reporting Tools

12.6 LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System)



13. Reimbursement



14. Company Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/264kbs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

