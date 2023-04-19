30 Country In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market Atlas 2023: Country Focused Report vs Regional Level Analysis

Apr 19, 2023, 22:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "30 Country In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market Atlas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) is a global market. To keep up, the analyst offers geographic research and analysis focused at the country, rather than the regional level in our 30 Country In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Atlas.
This quarterly updated report contains IVD markets aligned to the global expert estimates in the Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostics, segmented for 30 important country markets and for 19 key test segments.
Global country market coverage includes:
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Egypt
- France
- Germany
- India
- Indonesia
- Italy
- Japan
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Romania
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Vietnam
For each of these countries, key market segments include:
- Blood Bank Immuno
- Blood Bank NAT
- Chemistry
- Coagulation
- COVID-19
- Critical Care
- FOB
- Glucose
- Hematology
- Histology/Cytology
- ID/AST Microbiology
- Immunoassays
- Immunoassays, Micro
- Molecular, Micro
- Molecular, Others
- Overall Country IVD
- Point of Care
- POC Infectious Disease
- Pregnancy Testing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7b9a8y
