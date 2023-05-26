30-Country IVD Market Atlas Report 2023: Vitro Diagnostics for 30 Important Country Markets and 19 Key Test Segments

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "30-Country IVD Market Atlas (US, China, Germany, UK, Saudi Arabia, India, UAE, France, Vietnam, Turkey and 20 Other Countries)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over two decades of publishing in vitro diagnostic market research, the analyst has heard from customers: IVD is a global industry, growth is global and our customers want more geographic coverage. The regional coverage is useful for some activities, but regions don't tell the whole story. Country level is needed.

As a result, we are offering geographic research and analysis focused on the country, rather than regional level in the 30 Country In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Atlas. A quarterly-updated, 30-country market research report with the major IVD segments forecasted out five years.

To replicate the 2800+ data points in the IVD Market Atlas, you'd need to buy dozens of other companies market research studies.

This quarterly updated report contains IVD markets aligned to expert global estimates in our Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostics, segmented for 30 important country markets and for 19 key test segments.

Report Highlights

  • One Report Covering 30 Countries
  • Sizing for 19 Important IVD Market Segments
  • Segments Estimated for Each Country
  • Forecasts to 2027 for Each Segment
  • Updated Quarterly (4 updates annually) to Reflect Market Changes
  • Over 2800 Data Points

Global country market coverage includes:

  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Chile
  • China
  • Egypt
  • France
  • Germany
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Mexico
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Turkey
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
  • Vietnam

Market researchers will tend to sell reports for each of these countries, rather than combine in one report. For the analyst, their mission is different. They seek to keep companies informed with useful references when they need them, rather than publish hundreds of reports a year. [They tend to publish 30 or less]. The IVD Market Atlas reflects this mission.

It's important to note that for each of these countries, there is an overall IVD market estimate and then, the most important market segments are broken out. These include:

  • Blood Bank Immunoassays
  • Blood Bank Molecular (NAT)
  • Clinical Chemistry
  • Coagulation
  • COVID-19
  • Critical Care
  • FOB
  • Glucose
  • Hematology
  • Histology/Cytology
  • ID/AST Microbiology
  • Immunoassays
  • Immunoassays, Micro
  • Molecular, Micro
  • Molecular, Others
  • Overall Country IVD
  • Point of Care
  • POC Infectious Disease
  • Pregnancy Testing

While these are not every segment possible, they are the most important [most searched for/requested and largest] IVD market segments.

The report is updated every 3 months. Why? This is to keep up with market changes. It was once the case that the IVD market didn't change rapidly. COVID-19, international changes, M&A activity, new products, point of care trends and regulatory activity have all worked together to change that. While there may not be substantial change in markets between one quarter and another, the report will catch segment changes, and you will always have an updated data set for your business planning.

Those who subscribe will be placed on a Knowledge Center product and will receive quarterly updates.

