30-Country IVD Market Atlas Report 2023: Vitro Diagnostics for 30 Important Country Markets and 19 Key Test Segments

Over two decades of publishing in vitro diagnostic market research, the analyst has heard from customers: IVD is a global industry, growth is global and our customers want more geographic coverage. The regional coverage is useful for some activities, but regions don't tell the whole story. Country level is needed.

As a result, we are offering geographic research and analysis focused on the country, rather than regional level in the 30 Country In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Atlas. A quarterly-updated, 30-country market research report with the major IVD segments forecasted out five years.

This quarterly updated report contains IVD markets aligned to expert global estimates in our Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostics, segmented for 30 important country markets and for 19 key test segments.

Report Highlights

One Report Covering 30 Countries

Sizing for 19 Important IVD Market Segments

Segments Estimated for Each Country

Forecasts to 2027 for Each Segment

Updated Quarterly (4 updates annually) to Reflect Market Changes

Over 2800 Data Points

Global country market coverage includes:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

China

Egypt

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

Poland

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Vietnam

Market researchers will tend to sell reports for each of these countries, rather than combine in one report. For the analyst, their mission is different. They seek to keep companies informed with useful references when they need them, rather than publish hundreds of reports a year. [They tend to publish 30 or less]. The IVD Market Atlas reflects this mission.

It's important to note that for each of these countries, there is an overall IVD market estimate and then, the most important market segments are broken out. These include:

Blood Bank Immunoassays

Blood Bank Molecular (NAT)

Clinical Chemistry

Coagulation

COVID-19

Critical Care

FOB

Glucose

Hematology

Histology/Cytology

ID/AST Microbiology

Immunoassays

Immunoassays, Micro

Molecular, Micro

Molecular, Others

Overall Country IVD

Point of Care

POC Infectious Disease

Pregnancy Testing

While these are not every segment possible, they are the most important [most searched for/requested and largest] IVD market segments.

The report is updated every 3 months. Why? This is to keep up with market changes. It was once the case that the IVD market didn't change rapidly. COVID-19, international changes, M&A activity, new products, point of care trends and regulatory activity have all worked together to change that. While there may not be substantial change in markets between one quarter and another, the report will catch segment changes, and you will always have an updated data set for your business planning.

Those who subscribe will be placed on a Knowledge Center product and will receive quarterly updates.

