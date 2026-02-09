$30 MILLION GIFT FROM RON & SANDI SIMON ADVANCES WORKFORCE HOUSING FOR HOAG CAREGIVERS AND ESSENTIAL STAFF

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Orange County housing costs continue to rise, Hoag today announced a $30 million philanthropic commitment from longtime supporters Ron and Sandi Simon to advance a workforce housing assistance program designed to support nurses and other essential employees across the organization. This gift comes at a pivotal time as Hoag prepares for significant workforce growth with the upcoming opening of Hoag's Sun Family Campus in Irvine later this year and the addition of approximately 1,000 new jobs.

The program builds on Hoag's ongoing efforts to support its workforce and will provide approximately $1.25 million annually in housing stipends for eligible employees while advancing long-term solutions, including securing permanent workforce housing. Together, these efforts aim to strengthen recruitment and retention and ensure caregivers can continue serving the communities they call home.

"Our caregivers are the cornerstone of everything we do at Hoag, and supporting them is fundamental to our long-term success," said Michael Krug, SPHR, Chief Human Resources Officer, Hoag Health. "This remarkable gift comes at a defining moment as we expand our workforce and our reach across Orange County. By helping address housing affordability for our valued team members, we are investing in recruitment and retention and ensuring Hoag is well positioned to meet the needs of our growing communities."

The Simon family's gift reflects their longstanding commitment to supporting caregivers and enables Hoag to pursue innovative housing support solutions as part of its broader workforce strategy.

"For decades, Ron and Sandi Simon have been extraordinary partners in advancing excellence, innovation, and care at Hoag," said Caroline A. Pereira, MBA, President of Hoag Hospital Foundation. "This gift builds on that legacy by investing directly in the people who make our mission possible every day. Supporting our workforce is fundamental to sustaining the high-quality care our community relies on."

In addition to this gift, the Simon family has supported a broad range of initiatives at Hoag, including the Ron & Sandi Simon Research, Innovation, and Education Fund, which has strengthened clinical research infrastructure and accelerated the launch of new clinical trials, and the Ron & Sandi Simon Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair at the Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute, held by Adam S. Kanter, MD, MS, MBA, FAANS, which advances clinical leadership and innovation in neurological care.

"This initiative aligns deeply with Hoag's history and values," said Ron Simon. "We're proud to support an effort that helps caregivers live and work in the communities they serve while strengthening healthcare across Orange County."

With more than 9,000 employees, Hoag is one of Orange County's top 10 largest employers. Its workforce includes nurses, physicians, technicians, administrative professionals, environmental services teams, and many others whose collective efforts create a seamless, compassionate patient experience.

"As Hoag continues to expand, support from philanthropic partners like Ron and Sandi Simon helps ensure the organization is well positioned for the future. It's an investment in people, in planning, and in the long-term strength of healthcare in our community," said Pereira.

"From the very beginning, Hoag has believed that supporting caregivers is essential to delivering exceptional care. In 1952, when our hospital first opened, the initial expansion was dedicated not to patients but to staff, thanks to Grace E. Hoag, who personally funded housing for nurses. Her commitment to caring for caregivers remains at the heart of who we are."

— Robert Braithwaite, President and CEO, Hoag

About Hoag

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional healthcare delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 18 urgent care facilities, 13 health and wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of healthcare services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, spine, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and five ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® with Distinction hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org .

About Hoag Hospital Foundation

Thanks in large part to philanthropy, Hoag has become one of the nation's finest healthcare systems, serving a diverse and growing population. The Hoag Hospital Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hoag, is an integral partner in Hoag's vision to become a trusted and nationally recognized healthcare leader. Through the generosity of Hoag's dedicated donors, the Hoag Hospital Foundation's Boldly Hoag campaign is supporting the expansion of Hoag, starting on the Irvine campus. Scheduled to be complete in 2026, the new Sun Family Campus will provide increased access to specialized services for cancer, digestive health, and women's health for communities throughout South Orange County. For more information, visit hoaghospitalfoundation.org.

About Ron and Sandi Simon and RSI Dream Communities

Ron and Sandi Simon are recognized philanthropists in Orange County, supporting healthcare, education, and community initiatives. Their nonprofit, RSI Dream Communities, focuses on creating affordable housing opportunities for "local heroes" such as nurses, teachers, and first responders.

SOURCE Hoag