30-year industry veteran Nick Jiannas joins Kress Commercial as VP of Kress Dealer Sales and Operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kress Commercial, at the forefront of professional landscapers' transition from gas to battery, announced today that commercial landscape industry leader Nick Jiannas has been hired as VP of Kress Dealer Sales and Operations. Jiannas joins Kress after a 26-year career with Stihl where he served as VP of Sales and Marketing. Most recently, Jiannas led the end-user engagement arm of Stanley Black & Decker's outdoor-independent retail channel.

"Nick is a proven leader who has worked in nearly every role on the OEM side of our industry during his three-decade career," said Michael Jones, president and CEO of Positec North America, parent company to Kress. "Jiannas has a demonstrated track record of building partnerships with dealers. He operates with honesty and transparency and has earned the trust of independent business owners throughout the US. He's a great fit for our culture and I'm thrilled to see his impact on Kress' continued growth."

Jiannas' experience includes dealer onboarding, warehousing and logistics, field testing, product and channel management, as well as leading regional and national sales teams. At Kress, Jiannas will oversee the US sales team with a focus on expanding its dealer base while deepening relationships with new and existing partners.

"Kress is balancing its pursuit of innovation – through products, technology and business modeling – with a clear commitment to independent dealers, who I believe are the bedrock of our industry. It is the best of both worlds and is one of the many reasons I am so excited to join the team – to help this brand continue its strong growth," Jiannas said. "A strong team culture has always been important to me. There is a talented sales team in place that has made major strides in onboarding an impressive national dealer network in the brand's first year in the US. I'm excited to lead and support this group as we continue to expand the Kress brand and bring a truly viable battery solution to the commercial landscape industry."

Jiannas added, "Our industry is experiencing a considerable transition, and right now there is a golden opportunity for Kress to reshape the future. Yesterday's brands will not be tomorrow's leaders, and I'm excited to join Kress as it establishes itself as an industry innovator."

About Kress

In 1966, Kress launched a quiet revolution. While others were focused on loud, harmful combustion engines, Kress perfected clean, quiet, tough-as-nails electric tools with zero emissions. Positec Group has acquired the Kress brand in North America and positioned Kress to become a powerhouse in producing high-quality consumer-grade and professional-grade cordless equipment. Many benefits of Kress's batteries have never before been available in OPE in North America. Kress products are available at select dealer locations in the United States and Canada. Join the quiet revolution. Visit Kress.com.

